Wintergreen Essential Oil Recalled by Epic Business Services Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they ingest it.
Epic Business Service toll-free at 888 995-8495 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@majesticpure.com or online at www.majesticpure.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Majestic Pure Wintergreen essential oil. “Majestic Pure” Logo Wintergreen essential oil 100% Pure and Natural Therapeutic Grade is written on the front of the brown bottle. The side panel ingredients specifically mentions “Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbent) essential oil. Steam distilled.” It also states safety recommendations, directions and storage guidelines.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact the firm to receive a free replacement child resistant dropper. All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.
None reported
Online at Amazon.com from June 2016 to April 2019 for about $18.
Epic Business Services Inc., of San Diego, Calif.
Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals, of San Diego, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800