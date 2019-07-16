  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Wintergreen Essential Oil Recalled by Epic Business Services Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Majestic Pure Wintergreen Oil
Hazard:

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they ingest it.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 16, 2019
Units:
About 11,580
Consumer Contact:

Epic Business Service toll-free at 888 995-8495 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@majesticpure.com or online at www.majesticpure.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.  

Recall Details

Description:

This  recall involves Majestic Pure Wintergreen essential oil. “Majestic Pure” Logo Wintergreen essential oil 100% Pure and Natural Therapeutic Grade is written on the front of the brown bottle. The side panel ingredients specifically mentions “Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbent) essential oil. Steam distilled.” It also states safety recommendations, directions and storage guidelines.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact the firm to receive a free replacement child resistant dropper. All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com from June 2016 to April  2019 for about $18.

Importer(s):

Epic Business Services Inc., of  San Diego, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals, of San Diego, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-762
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

TriDerma Recalls Pain Relief Cream Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Lotus Foods Recalls Ramen Noodle Soup Cups Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Libbey Glass Recalls Bourbon Glasses Due to Laceration Hazard
Nutrilife Recalls Bottles of Hydrogen Peroxide Due to Fire, Burn Hazards
humangear Recalls Bottle Caps Due to Burn Hazard