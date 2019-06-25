  1. Home
West Marine Recalls Folding Deck Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
West Marine Deck chairs and Comfort Plus Deck Crew folding chairs
Hazard:

The lock nut that connects the arm rest to the chair can loosen, posing fall and injury hazards to the user. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 25, 2019
Units:
About 11,600
Consumer Contact:

West Marine at 877-579-1550 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through  Friday, email at WMARPARTS@westfieldoutdoors.com or online at www.westmarine.com and click Product recalls, then click West Marine Deck Chair for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves West Marine Deck chairs and Comfort Plus Deck Crew chairs. The folding deck chair has metal legs, light-colored wood armrests and blue back-pack style straps.  “West Marine” is printed on the side of the wood armrest. The corners of each leg have white plastic feet. The seat and back are covered in light blue and navy blue nylon fabric. The back can be adjusted to various angles. Model/SKU numbers “18766972” and “19268135” are printed on a coated paper tag attached to the chair frame. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact the firm for a free repair parts kit. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

West Marine stores nationwide and online at www.westmarine.com from January 2018 through May 2019 for about $100. 

Manufacturer(s):

Westfield Outdoors Inc., of Indianapolis, Ind.

Importer(s):

West Marine, of Watsonville, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-146
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
