West Marine Recalls Folding Deck Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The lock nut that connects the arm rest to the chair can loosen, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.
West Marine at 877-579-1550 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at WMARPARTS@westfieldoutdoors.com or online at www.westmarine.com and click Product recalls, then click West Marine Deck Chair for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves West Marine Deck chairs and Comfort Plus Deck Crew chairs. The folding deck chair has metal legs, light-colored wood armrests and blue back-pack style straps. “West Marine” is printed on the side of the wood armrest. The corners of each leg have white plastic feet. The seat and back are covered in light blue and navy blue nylon fabric. The back can be adjusted to various angles. Model/SKU numbers “18766972” and “19268135” are printed on a coated paper tag attached to the chair frame.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact the firm for a free repair parts kit.
None reported
West Marine stores nationwide and online at www.westmarine.com from January 2018 through May 2019 for about $100.
Westfield Outdoors Inc., of Indianapolis, Ind.
West Marine, of Watsonville, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800