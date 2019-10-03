VIQUA Recalls Solenoid Valve Kits for UV Water Treatment Systems Due to Electrical Shock Hazard

Electrical current could leak from the solenoid valve, posing an electrical shock hazard to the user.
VIQUA at 800-265-7246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at technicalsupport@viqua.com or online at https://viqua.com and click on “Product Safety” or http://info.viqua.com/safety-announcement for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves solenoid valves included in VIQUA solenoid valve accessory kits for residential and commercial UV water treatment systems. They can be identified by the green coil component attached to the solenoid valve with ASCO parts numbers 400127-xxx and date codes between 1A3 through 5A2 (13th week through the 52nd week of 2018) or 0B1 through 0B8 (1st week through the 8th week of 2019).
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled valve kits, disconnect power to the UV water treatment system and visit VIQUA’s website for help inspecting the green coil component attached to the solenoid valve for the production date codes included in the recall. Consumers with the recalled solenoid valve should contact the firm to receive free installation of a replacement coil.
None reported
VIQUA distributors and plumbing contractors nationwide from May 2018 through October 2019 for between about $460 and $500 for the valve kit.
VIQUA, of Canada
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800