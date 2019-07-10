Universal Security Instruments Recalls to Inspect Smoke Alarms Due to Risk of Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire

The smoke alarms can have a misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly, posing a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.
Universal Security Instruments at 877-612-6955 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.UniversalSecurity.com and click on “Product Safety Notice” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Universal Security Instruments 10 year battery-operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11. The smoke alarms are white in color and 5½ inches in diameter. “Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” are printed on the front cover of the alarm. The label on the back of the alarm lists the model number and date code.
Consumers should immediately inspect their smoke alarms to determine if it will activate appropriately. Press the test button to determine if it is operating properly. If the alarm sounds no further action is required. Additional instructions are located on the firm’s website. If smoke alarm does not sound during the test, consumers should immediately contact Universal Security for a replacement.
The company has received 134 reports of failure to properly activate during installation.
Online through specialty wholesalers and others from July 2015 to December 2016 about $20
Universal Security Instruments, of Owings Mills, Md.
