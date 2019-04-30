Tween Brands Recalls Light Up Bed Canopies Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Justice (Recall Alert)

The canopy lights can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
Justice at 800-241-7011 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.shopjustice.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Justice Light up bed canopies. The round, mesh canopies have lights along the trim. They were sold in white, blue, and pink. The following style numbers are included in the recall and are located on the product tag found near the battery compartment.
|
Style Number
|
Product Name
|
White 215218, 775218
|
Justice Light Up Canopy – White
|
Blue 215219, 775219
|
Justice Light Up Canopy – Blue
|
Pink 215220, 775220
|
Justice Light Up Canopy – Pink
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled canopy and return it to any Justice store for a full refund or store credit. Tween Brands is notifying all known purchasers directly.
Tween Brands has received one report of a consumer with a burned finger. In addition, the firm has received 17 reports of the canopy lights melting the wiring or mesh canopy or overheating, including one report in Canada that the lights burned a consumer’s pillowcase and two other reports of minor damage to nearby bedding. No serious injuries have been reported.
Justice stores nationwide and online at www.shopjustice.com from July 2017 through October 2018 for between $11 and $40.
GMA Accessories Inc., of South Hackensack, N.J.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800