  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Tween Brands Recalls Light Up Bed Canopies Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Justice (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Justice Light Up bed canopies
Hazard:

The canopy lights can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.                                                 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 30, 2019
Units:
About 23,900 (in addition, about 950 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Justice at 800-241-7011 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.shopjustice.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.                                                                         

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Justice Light up bed canopies. The round, mesh canopies have lights along the trim. They were sold in white, blue, and pink. The following style numbers are included in the recall and are located on the product tag found near the battery compartment.

Style  Number

Product Name

White 215218, 775218

Justice Light Up Canopy – White

Blue 215219, 775219

Justice Light Up Canopy – Blue

Pink 215220, 775220

Justice Light Up Canopy – Pink

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled canopy and return it to any Justice store for a full refund or store credit. Tween Brands is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Tween Brands has received one report of a consumer with a burned finger. In addition, the firm has received 17 reports of the canopy lights melting the wiring or mesh canopy or overheating, including one report in Canada that the lights burned a consumer’s pillowcase and two other reports of minor damage to nearby bedding. No serious injuries have been reported.  

Sold At:

Justice stores nationwide and online at www.shopjustice.com from July 2017 through October 2018 for between $11 and $40.

Importer(s):

GMA Accessories Inc., of South Hackensack, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-743
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

RH Recalls Callum Canopy Beds Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Air King America Recalls Wall-Mounted Range Hoods Due to Injury Hazard
D&D Futon Furniture Recalls Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Beds Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard
CVB Recalls LUCID Folding Mattress-Sofas Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard
Hot Mom Recalls Bed Rails Due to Violation of Federal Standard for Portable Bed Rails: Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)