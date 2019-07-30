Tristar Products Recalls Magnetic Trivets Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard (Recall Alert)

Magnets can detach from the trivets, posing an ingestion hazard to children.When two or more magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside the intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death. Internal injury from magnets can pose serious lifelong health effects.
Tristar Products at 800-718-5136 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.Tristarproducts.com and click on “Trivet Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Tristar Products magnetic trivets sold with Copper Chef 10-Piece Cerami-Tech Nonstick Cookware Sets and sold separately. The trivets attach to the bottom of hot metal cookware, allowing it to be placed on tables. The trivets have four magnets encased in silicone and come in copper, burgundy, blue, and black colors. Each set includes an 11 inch square pot with glass lid, steamer tray, fry basket, 11 inch fry pan with glass press, 9.5 inch square pot with glass lid, a cookbook, and two magnetic trivets.
Consumers should immediately stop using the trivets and place them out of the reach of children. Contact Tristar Products for instructions to receive free replacement trivets. Tristar Products is contacting purchasers directly.
Tristar Products has received one report of magnets detaching from a trivet and being swallowed by a child. The child suffered intestinal perforations and blockage, requiring surgery.
QVC from October 2017 through October of 2018 for between $75 and $120 when sold as part of the cookware set and $10 when sold separately.
Tianxi Holding Group Co Ltd., of China
Tristar Products Inc., Fairfield, N.J.
