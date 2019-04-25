TriDerma Recalls Pain Relief Cream Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain relieving cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.
TriDerma at 800-279-7282 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday to Friday, email at marilyn@triderma.com or online at www.triderma.com and click on Customer Service for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves TriDerma Pain Relief Cream with 4% Lidocaine in a jar and tube. The 4 ounce jar is white with a lime green and pink printed label and has a white dome cap. The 2.2 ounce tube is white with a lime green and pink printed label. The lot numbers and expiration dates of the affected products can be found on the bottom of the jar and on the front of the crimped end of the tube. “TriDerma Pain Relief Cream” is printed on the jar and tube.
|
Lot Number
|
Expiration Date
|
21088
|
04/2021
|
20189
|
04/2021
|
0738F02A
|
06/2021
|
0738F04A
|
06/2021
|
0738F04B
|
06/2021
|
0738F04C
|
06/2021
|
0739A22A
|
01/2022
|
0739A22B
|
01/2022
|
0739A23A
|
01/2022
Consumers should immediately store the topical anesthetic in a safe location, out of reach of children and contact TriDerma for a free replacement child-resistant cap. TriDerma is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
www.triderma.com from January 2018 through April 2019 for about $22 for the jar and about $15 for the tube.
TriDerma, of Corona, Calif.
TriDerma, of Corona, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800