  1. Home
  2. Recalls

TriDerma Recalls Pain Relief Cream Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine
Hazard:

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain relieving cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 25, 2019
Units:
About 410
Consumer Contact:

TriDerma at 800-279-7282 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday to Friday, email at marilyn@triderma.com or online at www.triderma.com and click on Customer Service for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves TriDerma Pain Relief Cream with 4% Lidocaine in a jar and tube. The 4 ounce jar is white with a lime green and pink printed label and has a white dome cap. The 2.2 ounce tube is white with a lime green and pink printed label. The lot numbers and expiration dates of the affected products can be found on the bottom of the jar and on the front of the crimped end of the tube. “TriDerma Pain Relief Cream” is printed on the jar and tube.

Lot Number

Expiration Date

21088

04/2021

20189

04/2021

0738F02A

06/2021

0738F04A

06/2021

0738F04B

06/2021

0738F04C

06/2021

0739A22A

01/2022

0739A22B

01/2022

0739A23A

01/2022
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the topical anesthetic in a safe location, out of reach of children and contact TriDerma for a free replacement child-resistant cap. TriDerma is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

www.triderma.com from January 2018 through April 2019 for about $22 for the jar and about $15 for the tube.

Manufacturer(s):

TriDerma, of Corona, Calif.

Distributor(s):

TriDerma, of Corona, Calif.

Manufactured In:
US
Recall number:
19-742
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Lotus Foods Recalls Ramen Noodle Soup Cups Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Libbey Glass Recalls Bourbon Glasses Due to Laceration Hazard
Nutrilife Recalls Bottles of Hydrogen Peroxide Due to Fire, Burn Hazards
humangear Recalls Bottle Caps Due to Burn Hazard
BlenderBottle Recalls Whiskware Glass Dressing Shaker Bottles Due to Laceration Hazard