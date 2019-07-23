Trek Recalls Kickster Bikes Due to Fall Hazard

The steer tube clamp on the bike can break, posing a fall hazard to children.
This recall involves all model year 2013 through 2019 Trek Kicksters. The bikes are made for toddlers who are learning how to ride a two wheeler. The kicksters do not have pedals so children can focus on balancing. They come in black, blue, red and pink and “TREK” is written on the crossbar.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled bikes away from children and take it to a Trek retailer for a free repair.
The firm has received 11 reports of broken steer tube clamps, including one injury with minor scrapes and bruising
Independent bicycle stores nationwide and online at www.trekbikes.com and other online retailers from August 2012 through April 2019 for about $170.
Lee Chi Enterprises Co., of Taiwan
Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wis.
