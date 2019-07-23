  1. Home
Trek Recalls Kickster Bikes Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Trek Kickster
Hazard:

The steer tube clamp on the bike can break, posing a fall hazard to children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 24, 2019
Units:
About 11,560 (In addition, 1,800 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.trekbikes.com and click on Safety & Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all model year 2013 through 2019 Trek Kicksters. The bikes are made for toddlers who are learning how to ride a two wheeler. The kicksters do not have pedals so children can focus on balancing.  They come in black, blue, red and pink and “TREK” is written on the crossbar.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled bikes away from children and take it to a Trek retailer for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 11 reports of broken steer tube clamps, including one injury with minor scrapes and bruising

Sold At:

Independent bicycle stores nationwide and online at www.trekbikes.com and other online retailers from August 2012 through April 2019 for about $170.

Manufacturer(s):

Lee Chi Enterprises Co., of Taiwan

Importer(s):

Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wis.

Distributor(s):

Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wis.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
19-173
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
