TJX Recalls Heating Pads Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Stores

Note: This recall was previously announced independently on January 17, 2019 by the firm due to the government furlough.
The heating pads can overheat during use, posing fire and burn hazards.
T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page. Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves animal-themed sequined heating pads that are heated by USB connection to a PC, laptop, power bank, car charger or other 5V USB port. The heating pads were sold in four styles: French Bull Dog, Sequin Cat Head, Sequin Fox Head and Sequin Blue Owl. A use and care label bearing the name “Aroma Home” is sewn into the bottom pocket of the heating pad where the USB cord emerges.
Consumers should immediately stop using the heating pads and return them to any T.J. Maxx or Marshalls store for a full refund.
None reported in the U.S.
T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide from November 2018 through January 2019 for $13.
The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Mass.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800