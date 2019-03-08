  1. Home
  2. Recalls

TJX Recalls Heating Pads Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Stores

Note: This recall was previously announced independently on January 17, 2019 by the firm due to the government furlough.

Name of product:
Aroma Home USB Heated Hottie heating pads
Hazard:

The heating pads can overheat during use, posing fire and burn hazards. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 8, 2019
Units:
About 5,600 (in addition, about 3,600 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page. Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page for more information.  

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves animal-themed sequined heating pads that are heated by USB connection to a PC, laptop, power bank, car charger or other 5V USB port. The heating pads were sold in four styles: French Bull Dog, Sequin Cat Head, Sequin Fox Head and Sequin Blue Owl. A use and care label bearing the name “Aroma Home” is sewn into the bottom pocket of the heating pad where the USB cord emerges.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the heating pads and return them to any T.J. Maxx or Marshalls store for a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported in the U.S.

Sold At:

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide from November 2018 through January 2019 for $13. 

Importer(s):

The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-077
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Clinical Resolution Laboratory Recalls Topical Anesthetic Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
Biotouch Recalls Topical Anesthetic Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
Women’s Iron Complete Supplements Recalled by GNC Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
Pain Relief Naturally Recalls Pain and Itch Relief Creams, Sprays and Gels Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
UberScientific Recalls Topical Anesthetic Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning