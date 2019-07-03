  1. Home
The Company Store Recalls Girl’s Pajama Sets Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Girl’s pajama sets
Hazard:

The pajama sets fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 3, 2019
Units:
About 2,500
Consumer Contact:

The Company Store at 800-655-0355 from 6 a.m. to Midnight CT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday or online at www.thecompanystore.com and click on the Product Recalls tab located under the help tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves The Company Store’s girl’s 100% cotton flannel, two-piece pajama sets which also come in matching sets for women and dolls. The pajama sets were sold in sizes 2T through size 14/16 and in the following prints:  Unicorn, hedgehog and snowflake. The Company Store, RN#120962, 037114-21018-LOT and style 65002B are printed on a sewn-in, neck label.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact The Company Store for a full refund. The Company Store is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at www.thecompanystore.com from September 2018 through April 2019 for about $50.

Importer(s):

Home Depot U.S.A., dba The Company Store, of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-757
