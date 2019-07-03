The Company Store Recalls Girl’s Pajama Sets Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard (Recall Alert)

The pajama sets fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
The Company Store at 800-655-0355 from 6 a.m. to Midnight CT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday or online at www.thecompanystore.com and click on the Product Recalls tab located under the help tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves The Company Store’s girl’s 100% cotton flannel, two-piece pajama sets which also come in matching sets for women and dolls. The pajama sets were sold in sizes 2T through size 14/16 and in the following prints: Unicorn, hedgehog and snowflake. The Company Store, RN#120962, 037114-21018-LOT and style 65002B are printed on a sewn-in, neck label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact The Company Store for a full refund. The Company Store is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Online at www.thecompanystore.com from September 2018 through April 2019 for about $50.
Home Depot U.S.A., dba The Company Store, of Atlanta, Ga.
