  1. Home
  2. Recalls

The Boppy Company Recalls Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories Due to Suffocation Hazard

Name of product:
Boppy Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories
Hazard:

The head support area can be overstuffed and cause the infant’s head to be tilted too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 23, 2019
Units:
14,000
Consumer Contact:

The Boppy Company toll-free at 888-772-6779 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@boppy.com or online at www.boppy.com and click on important recall information at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Boppy Head and Neck support sold in two styles: Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. The model number is printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support. The product is an accessory to be used in infant swings, bouncers and strollers.

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumer should immediately stop using the head support and contact The Boppy Company for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of babies’ heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the product. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Target, Buy Buy Baby and other juvenile products and discount furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $20.

Importer(s):

The Boppy Company LLC, of Golden, Colo.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-171
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Factory Direct Wholesale Recalls Folding Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard
Levolor Recalls Custom Cellular Shades Due to Strangulation Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Office Depot Recalls Desks Due To Shock Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Swaddle Bee Recalls Children’s Security Blankets Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
QTOP USA Recalls LED Work Light Replacement Bulbs Due to Fire Hazard