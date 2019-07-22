The Boppy Company Recalls Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories Due to Suffocation Hazard

The head support area can be overstuffed and cause the infant’s head to be tilted too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard
The Boppy Company toll-free at 888-772-6779 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@boppy.com or online at www.boppy.com and click on important recall information at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Boppy Head and Neck support sold in two styles: Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. The model number is printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support. The product is an accessory to be used in infant swings, bouncers and strollers.
Consumer should immediately stop using the head support and contact The Boppy Company for a full refund.
The firm has received three reports of babies’ heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the product. No injuries have been reported.
Target, Buy Buy Baby and other juvenile products and discount furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $20.
The Boppy Company LLC, of Golden, Colo.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800