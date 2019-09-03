  1. Home
The Beaufort Bonnet Company Recalls Handmade Knit Dolls Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
The Beaufort Bonnet Company Handmade Knit Dolls
Hazard:

A sewing needle was discovered in the stuffing of one of the handmade knit dolls, posing a puncture injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 3, 2019
Units:
About 4,500
Consumer Contact:

The Beaufort Bonnet Company toll-free at 833-964-1456 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; by email at info@beaufortbonnetco.com; or online at www.thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes stuffed knit doll toys styled and named according to animal themes. Knit dolls sold under the following style names have been recalled

 

 

Style Name

Drayton Hall Hare

Ellie Mae the Cat

Frat E. Fox

Giftmore the Mouse

Gull to Bed

Iwant A. Hippopotamus

Imma Bunny

King Charles Wooford

Lady Lullaby

Lily Pad Prince

Lionel the Lion

McDuffie the Duck

Morris Mallard

P. Nutt

Pudge the Pig

Shellebrate

Sill E. Goose

Ted E. Bearington

Waldorf Wabbit

Waverly Wabbit

Woodmont Wabbit

Wooly

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the knit dolls and contact The Beaufort Bonnet Company to receive a full refund in the form of a gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:

The Beaufort Bonnet Company has received one report of a sewing needle found in the stuffing of a knit doll. No injuries have been reported

Sold At:

Specialty stores nationwide and online at www.thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com from September 2016 through August 2019 for about $40 to $65.

Importer(s):

The Beaufort Bonnet Company, of Lexington, Ky

Manufactured In:
Peru
Recall number:
19-198
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

