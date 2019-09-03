The Beaufort Bonnet Company Recalls Handmade Knit Dolls Due to Injury Hazard

A sewing needle was discovered in the stuffing of one of the handmade knit dolls, posing a puncture injury hazard.
The Beaufort Bonnet Company toll-free at 833-964-1456 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; by email at info@beaufortbonnetco.com; or online at www.thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes stuffed knit doll toys styled and named according to animal themes. Knit dolls sold under the following style names have been recalled
|
Consumers should immediately stop using the knit dolls and contact The Beaufort Bonnet Company to receive a full refund in the form of a gift card.
The Beaufort Bonnet Company has received one report of a sewing needle found in the stuffing of a knit doll. No injuries have been reported
Specialty stores nationwide and online at www.thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com from September 2016 through August 2019 for about $40 to $65.
The Beaufort Bonnet Company, of Lexington, Ky
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800