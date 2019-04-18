Tekno Products Recalls Tuff Smoke-Less Grills Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The grill can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
Tekno Products toll-free at 888-298-3566 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at Wendy@teknoproducts.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Tuff Smoke-Less Grill, a portable electric grill intended for use indoors. Tuff Smoke-Less Grill and TEK513 are printed on a label located underneath the handle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.
Tekno Products has received 12 reports of the grill overheating, including five reports of fire resulting in property damage and a report of a minor burn injury.
Big R Stores, Cava TV Products, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Ocean State Job Lot, Bargain Playtime and Gabe’s stores from October 2018 through February 2019 for about $50.
Tekno Products Inc., of Rutherford, N.J.
