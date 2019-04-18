  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Tekno Products Recalls Tuff Smoke-Less Grills Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Tuff smoke-less grills
Hazard:

The grill can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 18, 2019
Units:
About 40,200
Consumer Contact:

Tekno Products toll-free at 888-298-3566 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at Wendy@teknoproducts.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Tuff Smoke-Less Grill, a portable electric grill intended for use indoors. Tuff Smoke-Less Grill and TEK513 are printed on a label located underneath the handle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Tekno Products has received 12 reports of the grill overheating, including five reports of fire resulting in property damage and a report of a minor burn injury. 

Sold At:

Big R Stores, Cava TV Products, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Ocean State Job Lot, Bargain Playtime and Gabe’s stores from October 2018 through February 2019 for about $50.

Importer(s):

Tekno Products Inc., of Rutherford, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-107
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise