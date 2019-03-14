Tech Gear 5.7 Recalls Performance Heated Socks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery can overheat, melt or ignite when charged with a charger other than the one provided with the product, posing fire and burn hazards to the user.
Tech Gear 5.7 toll-free at 888-908-6024 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at cs@techgear5-7.com or online at www.mobilewarming.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Mobile Warming Performance Heated Socks sold with lithium-ion batteries. Only socks with serial number MW18A04-17-14, MW18A04-17-15, MW18A04-M4-10/W6-11 and MW18A04-M10-14 are included in the recall. These socks are gray and made of a poly-cotton blend in men’s and women’s size 6-10 and 10-14. The socks heat when the battery is connected and is in the on position. The heating on/off is controlled through the battery switch or the phone app when a phone is paired.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled socks, remove the battery and contact the firm for instructions on how to receive a free replacement pair of socks with battery or a full refund.
Tech Gear 5.7 has received four reports of batteries overheating, melting or igniting, resulting in minor property damage in two instances, and melting of the battery case in the others. No injuries have been reported.
Scheels and other sporting goods, workwear and farm supply stores nationwide and online at www.mobilewarming.com and www.Amazon.com from September 2018 through November 2018 for about $130.
Mi Croteck Gaoke (HK) Limited/Shenzhen FCY Technology Co. Ltd, of China
Tech Gear 5.7, Inc., of San Marcos, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800