  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Tech Gear 5.7 Recalls Performance Heated Socks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Mobile Warming Performance Heated Socks
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery can overheat, melt or ignite when charged with a charger other than the one provided with the product, posing fire and burn hazards to the user.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
March 14, 2019
Units:
4,000
Consumer Contact:

Tech Gear 5.7 toll-free at 888-908-6024 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at cs@techgear5-7.com or online at www.mobilewarming.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Mobile Warming Performance Heated Socks sold with lithium-ion batteries. Only socks with serial number MW18A04-17-14, MW18A04-17-15, MW18A04-M4-10/W6-11 and MW18A04-M10-14 are included in the recall. These socks are  gray and made of a poly-cotton blend in men’s and women’s size 6-10 and 10-14. The socks heat when the battery is connected and is in the on position. The heating on/off is controlled through the battery switch or the phone app when a phone is paired.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled socks, remove the battery and contact the firm for instructions on how to receive a free replacement pair of socks with battery or a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Tech Gear 5.7 has received four reports of batteries overheating, melting or igniting, resulting in minor property damage in two instances, and melting of the battery case in the others. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Scheels and other sporting goods, workwear and farm supply stores nationwide and online at www.mobilewarming.com and www.Amazon.com from September 2018 through November 2018 for about $130.

Manufacturer(s):

Mi Croteck Gaoke (HK) Limited/Shenzhen FCY Technology Co. Ltd, of China

Importer(s):

Tech Gear 5.7, Inc., of San Marcos, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-082
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Target Recalls Toddler Boots Due to Choking Hazard
The Children’s Place Recalls Infant Snowsuits Due to Choking Hazard
Women’s Scarves Recalled by Raj Imports Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
The Company Store Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Meijer Recalls Children’s Hooded Jackets Due to Choking Hazard