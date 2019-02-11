  1. Home
Target Recalls Toddler Boots Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” Boots
Hazard:

The unicorn horn on the boot can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 12, 2019
Units:
About 33,600
Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.  ​

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Chiara” toddlers’ unicorn boots in sizes 5-13, and size 1. The boots are white with silver shimmer, include a white zipper, and white faux fur lining. The unicorn’s horn and inner ears are silver glitter and its eyelashes and nostrils are stitched and gray in color. At the base of the unicorn’s horn is pink, purple, and blue faux fur.  The back and sides of the boots contain multi-colored stripes. The model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot. The recalled model numbers begin with TARGET0930156XX, where XX corresponds to a specific sized boot.

 

Item Number

Product Name

093-01-5653

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 5

093-01-5654

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 6

093-01-5655

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 7

093-01-5656

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 8

093-01-5657

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 9

093-01-5658

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 10

093-01-5659

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 11

093-01-5660

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 12

093-01-5661

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 13

093-01-5662

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 1
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled boots away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. ​​​​

Incidents/Injuries:

Four consumers reported the unicorn’s horn detached. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Target stores nationwide, online at Target.com, and on Google Express from October 2018 through November 2018 for about $27.

Manufacturer(s):

Putian Licheng Phoenix Footwear CO., of Fujian, China

Importer(s):

Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Distributor(s):

Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-062
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
