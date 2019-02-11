Target Recalls Toddler Boots Due to Choking Hazard

The unicorn horn on the boot can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Chiara” toddlers’ unicorn boots in sizes 5-13, and size 1. The boots are white with silver shimmer, include a white zipper, and white faux fur lining. The unicorn’s horn and inner ears are silver glitter and its eyelashes and nostrils are stitched and gray in color. At the base of the unicorn’s horn is pink, purple, and blue faux fur. The back and sides of the boots contain multi-colored stripes. The model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot. The recalled model numbers begin with TARGET0930156XX, where XX corresponds to a specific sized boot.
|
Item Number
|
Product Name
|
093-01-5653
|
Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 5
|
093-01-5654
|
Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 6
|
093-01-5655
|
Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 7
|
093-01-5656
|
Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 8
|
093-01-5657
|
Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 9
|
093-01-5658
|
Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 10
|
093-01-5659
|
Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 11
|
093-01-5660
|
Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 12
|
093-01-5661
|
Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 13
|
093-01-5662
|
Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 1
Consumers should immediately take the recalled boots away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund.
Four consumers reported the unicorn’s horn detached. No injuries have been reported.
Target stores nationwide, online at Target.com, and on Google Express from October 2018 through November 2018 for about $27.
Putian Licheng Phoenix Footwear CO., of Fujian, China
Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.
Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.
