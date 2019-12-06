  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Surly Bikes Recalls Bicycle Racks Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Surly front bicycle racks
Hazard:

The recalled front bicycle rack can loosen and contact the front wheel, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 6, 2019
Units:
About 5,139
Consumer Contact:

Surly Bikes toll-free at 877-773-3191 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.surlybikes.com and click on the “Safety Recall 8 and 24-Pack Rack” button for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Surly 8-Pack Racks and Surly 24-Pack front bicycle racks and Pack Rat Bicycles equipped with these racks. The racks were sold in black and silver finishes, are made of tubular chromoly steel and are intended for use on the front of a bicycle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycle racks immediately and contact the bike shop or online retailer where it was originally purchased to arrange for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Surly has received 15 reports of racks failing, including three reports of minor injuries including sprains and lacerations, and seven reports of serious injuries including a fractured vertebra.

Sold At:

Bicycle stores nationwide and online at various websites from December 2015 through September 2019 for $110 and $150 for the 8-Pack Rack and 24-Pack Rack, respectively, and $1,350 for the Pack Rat complete bicycle with rack.

Importer(s):

Surly Bikes, a wholly-owned brand of Quality Bicycle Products Inc., of Bloomington, Minn.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
20-036
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Trek Recalls Super Commuter+ Electric Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard
SCARPA North America Recalls Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard
United National Closeout Stores Recalls Isometric Exercise Devices Due to Projectile Hazard; Devices Sold at Burlington Stores After 2014 Recall
Mystery Ranch Recalls Holsters for Semi-Automatic Handguns Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Federal Cartridge Recalls Blackhawk Gun Holsters Due to Injury Hazard