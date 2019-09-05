  1. Home
  2. Recalls

STIHL PolyCut Mowing Heads Recalled Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
STIHL PolyCut ™ Mowing Heads
Hazard:

The bolts connecting the plastic blades and holding the mowing head together can come loose and the mowing head can come apart, posing a risk of injury to the user or bystanders. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 5, 2019
Units:
About 73,000
Consumer Contact:

STIHL Inc. at 800-610-6677 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail stihlrecall@stihl.us or online at www.stihlusa.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves mowing head cutting attachments compatible with some models of STIHL-brand trimmers, brushcutters, and clearing saws.  The mowing heads can be identified by the name “STIHL” and model number “27-3” or “47-3” located on the original packaging and molded on the top side of the mowing head.  The mowing heads have three orange plastic blades, each attached with a bolt and a nut, a black top housing, and a white bottom housing.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled mowing heads immediately and take them to an authorized STIHL dealer for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

STIHL Inc. has received 28 reports of loose bolts or mowing heads coming apart, including two reports of injuries.

Sold At:

Authorized full line STIHL servicing dealers nationwide from July 2018 through July 2019 for about $30 for the 27-3 model and about $40 for the 47-3 model.

Manufacturer(s):

STIHL Incorporated, of Virginia Beach, Va.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-201
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

John Deere Recalls Frontier Grooming Mowers Due to Entanglement Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Gator Utility Vehicles Recalled by John Deere Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
West Marine Recalls Folding Deck Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
Excel Industries Recalls Zero-Turn Mowers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
MTD Recalls Lawn Mowers Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)