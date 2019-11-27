  1. Home
Stanley Black & Decker Recalls Wooden Handle Nailing Hammer Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
STANLEY® brand 16 oz. wooden handle nailing hammer
Hazard:

The molded grip on the hammer can come loose, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 27, 2019
Units:
About 211,000
Consumer Contact:

Stanley toll-free at 866-215-1132 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@sbdinc.com or online at www.stanleytools.com click on Support then Safety Notices and Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the STANLEY brand 16 oz. wooden handle nailing hammers with model number STHT51454 etched below the STANLEY logo on the steel hammer head. The hammers have a metal head, a natural wood handle with a black over- molded grip. STANLEY is marked on the wooden handle in black and on the steel hammer head. The UPC code for the product is 076174514544 and is located on a label on the handle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hammers and return them to Walmart to receive a refund in the form of a Walmart gift card for the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

Stanley Black & Decker has received one report of the hammer’s grip coming loose. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide from July 2018 through August 2019 for about $6.

Importer(s):

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., of Towson, Md

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
20-034
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

