SSR Motorsports Recalls Off‐Highway Competition Motorcycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
SSR Motorsports competition off-road motorcycle
Hazard:

The vehicle’s front fork assembly can fail during use, causing the rider to lose control, and result in a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 15, 2019
Units:
About 420
Consumer Contact:

SSR Motorsports toll-free at 866-267-6966 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@ssrmotorsports.com, or online at www.ssrmotorsports.com and click on the recall button located at the top of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two-wheeled 2019 SSR Motorsports competition off-road motorcycles with model numbers SR70Auto, SR70C, SR110Semi/DX, and SR125Auto. Only vehicles with the 2019 model year have the letter K in the 10th position of the 17-digit VIN number stamped on the right side of the steering stem. SSR Motorsports logo is printed on the left and right side panels of the motorcycles. The motorcycles are black, white, red, orange, green, or blue. These motorcycles are fitted with traditional style front forks. Their engine displacements are stamped on the right side of the engine cylinder wall in respect to their model numbers: 72cc, 107cc, and 124cc. VIN numbers can be verified through SSR dealers or SSR Motorsports.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road motorcycles and contact their local SSR Motorsports dealer to schedule a free repair. SSR Motorsports is contacting registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

SSR Motorsports has received three reports of the front fork assembly failing. Two incidents resulted in bruising.

Sold At:

Authorized SSR Motorsports dealers nationwide from February 2019 through June 2019 for between $800 and $1,200.

Manufacturer(s):

Zhejiang Kayo Motor Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Value Group Enterprises dba SSR Motorsports, of Norwalk, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-768
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
