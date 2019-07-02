  1. Home
SRAM Recalls RockShox Front Suspension Forks Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
RockShox Lyrik and RockShox Yari front suspension forks
Hazard:

The fork’s lower leg assembly can break and cause the rider to lose control, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 2, 2019
Units:
About 840 (In addition, about 80 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

SRAM at 800-346-2928 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Friday, or visit www.sram.com and click on Recall Notice for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves RockShox Lyrik and RockShox Yari front suspension forks with serial numbers 02T95514009 through 08T96214665. A bicycle fork is the part that holds the front wheel. The recalled forks are black or black and red and are for 29” bicycle wheels. RockShox is printed on the side of the fork and casting code 18 and O or 19 and A is embossed inside the webbing of the arch. The serial number can be found on the rear of the fork crown. 

The forks were sold as aftermarket equipment and as original equipment on the following mountain bicycle brands and models:

 

BRAND

MODEL

Kona

 

 

 

 

Process153 29

Process 153 DL 29

Process 153 CR 29

Process 153 CR DL 29

Process 165 29

Santa Cruz

Megatower 29

Trek

Powerfly LT 7 US

 

Powerfly LT 9.7 US

Scott

Ransom 930

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using their recalled forks and contact SRAM or a local dealer to receive a free replacement suspension fork. Consumers can check their serial number at www.sram.com or contact SRAM for assistance.

Incidents/Injuries:

None

Sold At:

Bicycles with the recalled forks were sold at bicycle stores nationwide from January 2019 through March 2019. Bicycle forks sold as aftermarket accessories were sold at bicycle stores from February 2019 through April 2019 for between $700 and $1,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Sandleford Limited Taiwan Branch, of Taiwan

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
19-157
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

