SRAM Recalls Bicycle Gear Hubs Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The brakes in the gear hubs can fail, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.
This recall involves SRAM® i-Motion 3 three-speed internal gear hubs with a coaster brake installed on bicycles with no redundant braking system. The recalled hubs were sold on the following Electra® model bicycles: Electra Cruiser Custom 3i, Electra Coaster 3i, Electra Hawaii 3i, Electra Hawaii 3i 24 and Electra Straight 8. The recalled hubs were also sold as aftermarket parts for other bicycles. The recalled hubs have “SRAM i-Motion 3” printed on the hub shell and a brake arm extending from the axle of the hub.
Consumers should immediately stop using bicycles with the recalled gear hubs and contact SRAM for instructions on how to receive a partial refund.
SRAM has received five reports of brake failure, resulting in one minor injury to a rider.
Specialty bicycle retailers nationwide from April 2010 through December 2018 for between $400 and $800 for Electra bicycles equipped with the recalled hubs and for about $90 for the recalled aftermarket gear hubs
Heng Ying Machinery Co., Ltd. of Taoyuan City, Taiwan
SRAM LLC, of Chicago, Ill.
