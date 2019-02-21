  1. Home
SRAM Recalls Bicycle Gear Hubs Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

NOTE: This recall was previously announced independently on 1/17/2019 by the firm due to the government furlough.

Name of product:
SRAM i-Motion 3 internal gear hubs (coaster brake version) for bicycles
Hazard:

The brakes in the gear hubs can fail, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 21, 2019
Units:
About 7,000 (in addition, 700 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

SRAM at 800-346-2928 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Friday or online at www.sram.com or www.zipp.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves SRAM® i-Motion 3 three-speed internal gear hubs with a coaster brake installed on bicycles with no redundant braking system. The recalled hubs were sold on the following Electra® model bicycles: Electra Cruiser Custom 3i, Electra Coaster 3i, Electra Hawaii 3i, Electra Hawaii 3i 24 and Electra Straight 8. The recalled hubs were also sold as aftermarket parts for other bicycles. The recalled hubs have “SRAM i-Motion 3” printed on the hub shell and a brake arm extending from the axle of the hub.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using bicycles with the recalled gear hubs and contact SRAM for instructions on how to receive a partial refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

SRAM has received five reports of brake failure, resulting in one minor injury to a rider.

Sold At:

Specialty bicycle retailers nationwide from April 2010 through December 2018 for between $400 and $800 for Electra bicycles equipped with the recalled hubs and for about $90 for the recalled aftermarket gear hubs

Manufacturer(s):

Heng Ying Machinery Co., Ltd. of Taoyuan City, Taiwan

Distributor(s):

SRAM LLC, of Chicago, Ill.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
19-069
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
