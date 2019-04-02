  1. Home
Spector & Co. Recalls Power Bank Chargers Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
T119 Elf power bank chargers
Hazard:

The charger can overheat while recharging, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 2, 2019
Units:
About 4500 (in addition, about 2,600 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Spector & Co toll-free at 866-215-7991 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@spectorandco.com or online at www.spectorandco.com and click on Product Recall or www.spectorandco.com/recall for more information

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the T119 Elf power bank chargers. The portable battery-powered chargers are used for charging the battery of a mobile phone or other electronic device. The unit measures about 4 inches long by ¾ inch high by ¾ inch wide. It has a color match end with a wire key loop and the sides are either gun metal blue, black, red or gray. On the black top of the charger in white letters are "5V OUT" and "5V IN". The name and/or logo of the organization that gave away the units as a promotional item appears on the side of the power bank.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power bank chargers and contact Spector & Co for a free replacement power bank charger and instructions for proper disposal. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Spector & Co has received two reports of the power bank overheating, resulting in no property or fire damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

The power banks were given away as a free promotional item at various meetings, trade shows and industry conventions from May 2016 through January 2019.

Manufacturer(s):

Shenzhen Casun Technology Co. Ltd., of China

Distributor(s):

Spector & Co. Inc, of Champlain, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-096
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

