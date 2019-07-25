  1. Home
Spansive Recalls Wireless Phone Chargers Due To Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Spansive Source wireless, multi-phone chargers
Hazard:

Metallic accessories attached to phones placed on the chargers can overheat while phones charge, posing a burn hazard to users

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 26, 2019
Units:
About 950
Consumer Contact:

Spansive at 800-426-6251 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@spansive.com or online at www.spansive.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Spansive Source wireless multi-phone chargers capable of powering up to six phones simultaneously, four wirelessly and two more via USB ports located at the base of the charger. The recalled chargers were sold in both white and charcoal colors, each with a green label at the bottom. “Spansive” is printed on the chargers.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled phone chargers and return them to Spansive for a full refund. Spansive is contacting purchasers directly about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

Spansive has received one report of a metallic phone accessory overheating when placed on the charger. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively online at Spansive’s website www.spansive.com for about $200. Only chargers sold on May 23 and 24, 2019, which are identifiable by a green label on the bottom of the charger, are included in this recall.

Importer(s):

Pi Inc., d/b/a Spansive, of San Bruno, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-764
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

