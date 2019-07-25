Spansive Recalls Wireless Phone Chargers Due To Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Metallic accessories attached to phones placed on the chargers can overheat while phones charge, posing a burn hazard to users
Spansive at 800-426-6251 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@spansive.com or online at www.spansive.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Spansive Source wireless multi-phone chargers capable of powering up to six phones simultaneously, four wirelessly and two more via USB ports located at the base of the charger. The recalled chargers were sold in both white and charcoal colors, each with a green label at the bottom. “Spansive” is printed on the chargers.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled phone chargers and return them to Spansive for a full refund. Spansive is contacting purchasers directly about the recall.
Spansive has received one report of a metallic phone accessory overheating when placed on the charger. No injuries have been reported.
Exclusively online at Spansive’s website www.spansive.com for about $200. Only chargers sold on May 23 and 24, 2019, which are identifiable by a green label on the bottom of the charger, are included in this recall.
Pi Inc., d/b/a Spansive, of San Bruno, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800