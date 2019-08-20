Southwire Recalls Electrical Outlet Boxes Due to Fire Hazard

The electrical receptacles can overheat when in use, posing a fire hazard.
Southwire toll-free at 888-803-0492 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.garvinindustries.com or www.southwire.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Garvin Pop-Up Floor Box Kits with a finish of either stainless steel or brushed brass that each include two electrical receptacles and two USB ports. The pop-up electrical outlet boxes are designed to be installed into floors with a metal lid that opens and closes to reveal the electrical receptacles and USB ports.
Consumers should immediately unplug any electrical devices from the recalled electrical outlet boxes, discontinue their use and contact Southwire for a full refund.
Southwire has received three reports of the floor boxes overheating. No injuries have been reported.
Online at garvinindustries.com, acdcusa.com, cesco.com, gordonelectricsupply.com, platt.com and usesi.com from January 2016 through August 2018 for about $90.
Garvin Industries Inc., of of Franklin Park, Ill.
Southwire Company LLC, of Carrollton, Ga.
