Skylight Recalls Power Adapters Sold with Digital Photo Frames Due to Electrical Shock Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Series I power adapters for Skylight digital photo frames
Hazard:

The power adapter casing can break when plugged into an electrical outlet, exposing its metal prongs, posing an electrical shock hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
November 7, 2019
Units:
About 65,000 (In addition, about 159 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Skylight toll-free at 888-359-4389 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail Skylight at newadapter@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.skylightframe.com and click on Product Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Series I power adapters sold with Skylight digital photo frames. The power adapters are black and have a circular indentation on the side. UPC code 679113611535 can be found on the packaging. Only the Series I adapters are included in this recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adapters and contact Skylight for instructions on proper disposal and how to receive a free replacement adapter. Skylight is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Skylight has received eight reports of adaptors breaking and exposing its metal prongs, including one report of an electric shock to a consumer. 

Sold At:

 Online at www.skylightframe.com and Amazon.com, and in Von Maur stores nationwide from April 2018 through March 2019 for about $160 with the digital photo frame.   

Importer(s):

Glimpse LLC, d/b/a Skylight, of San Francisco, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-707
