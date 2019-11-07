Skylight Recalls Power Adapters Sold with Digital Photo Frames Due to Electrical Shock Hazard (Recall Alert)

The power adapter casing can break when plugged into an electrical outlet, exposing its metal prongs, posing an electrical shock hazard.
Skylight toll-free at 888-359-4389 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail Skylight at newadapter@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.skylightframe.com and click on Product Recall Information for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Series I power adapters sold with Skylight digital photo frames. The power adapters are black and have a circular indentation on the side. UPC code 679113611535 can be found on the packaging. Only the Series I adapters are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adapters and contact Skylight for instructions on proper disposal and how to receive a free replacement adapter. Skylight is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Skylight has received eight reports of adaptors breaking and exposing its metal prongs, including one report of an electric shock to a consumer.
Online at www.skylightframe.com and Amazon.com, and in Von Maur stores nationwide from April 2018 through March 2019 for about $160 with the digital photo frame.
Glimpse LLC, d/b/a Skylight, of San Francisco, Calif.
