Skacel Collection Recalls FlipStix Knitting Needles Due to Laceration

The shaft of the knitting needle can split or burst, posing a laceration hazard.
Skacel Collection at 800-255-1278 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@skacelknitting.com or online at www.skacelknitting.com/FlipStix_US6_Recall_Info for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves US 6 (4.0mm diameter) FlipStix in 6” and 8” long knitting needles. The knitting needles have aluminum shafts that are tapered at both ends. The long shaft holds the active (unsecured) stitches of the fabric, to prevent them from unravelling, whereas the tapered ends are used to form new stitches. The knitting needles were sold in blue, red and yellow combination packages. There are five needles per pack.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled knitting needles and contact the store where purchased for a full refund in the form of a store voucher.
The firm has received three reports of the needle shafts splitting. No injuries have been reported.
Independent yarn stores nationwide from November 2018 through August 2019 for about $20.
Gustav Selter GmbH Co. & KG, of Germany
Skacel Collection Inc., of Seattle, Wash
Skacel Collection Inc., of Seattle, Wash
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800