Skacel Collection Recalls FlipStix Knitting Needles Due to Laceration

Name of product:
US 6 (4.0mm) addi® FlipStix knitting needles
Hazard:

The shaft of the knitting needle can split or burst, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 6, 2019
Units:
About 270
Consumer Contact:

Skacel Collection at 800-255-1278 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@skacelknitting.com or online at www.skacelknitting.com/FlipStix_US6_Recall_Info for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves US 6 (4.0mm diameter) FlipStix in 6” and 8” long knitting needles. The knitting needles have aluminum shafts that are tapered at both ends. The long shaft holds the active (unsecured) stitches of the fabric, to prevent them from unravelling, whereas the tapered ends are used to form new stitches. The knitting needles were sold in blue, red and yellow combination packages. There are five needles per pack.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled knitting needles and contact the store where purchased for a full refund in the form of a store voucher.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the needle shafts splitting. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Independent yarn stores nationwide from November 2018 through August 2019 for about $20.

Manufacturer(s):

Gustav Selter GmbH Co. & KG, of Germany

Importer(s):

Skacel Collection Inc., of Seattle, Wash

Distributor(s):

Skacel Collection Inc., of Seattle, Wash

Manufactured In:
Germany
Recall number:
20-017
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
