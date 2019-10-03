  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Signature Hardware Recalls Bath Stools Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Luyten Resin Bath Stools
Hazard:

The bath stools can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 3, 2019
Units:
About 200 (In addition, 4 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Signature Hardware toll-free at 866-855-2284 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, 12 noon to 6 p.m. ET on Sunday; or online at www.signaturehardware.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Luyten white matte resin bath stools measuring about 16 inches wide by 11 inches deep by 17 inches high. Each features geometric cutouts on the sides, and each was sold with the SKU number 398753 printed on purchase receipts and email order confirmations.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath stools and contact Signature Hardware for a full refund. Signature Hardware is contacting purchasers directly about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

Signature Hardware has received one report that a leg of the bath stool bent and broke during use and one additional report that the legs of the bath stool bent in after use. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online exclusively at www.signaturehardware.com between October 2013 and July 2019 for about $250.

Importer(s):

Clawfoot Supply LLC, d/b/a Signature Hardware, of Erlanger, Ky.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-701
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Ridgewood Recalls Four-Drawer Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Kmart
E&E Recalls Bedroom Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Home Meridian Recalls Three-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Kichler Lighting Recalls Pendant Lights Due to Fire Hazard
Walker Edison Furniture Recalls Children’s Bunk Beds Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)