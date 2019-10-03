Signature Hardware Recalls Bath Stools Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The bath stools can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.
Signature Hardware toll-free at 866-855-2284 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, 12 noon to 6 p.m. ET on Sunday; or online at www.signaturehardware.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Luyten white matte resin bath stools measuring about 16 inches wide by 11 inches deep by 17 inches high. Each features geometric cutouts on the sides, and each was sold with the SKU number 398753 printed on purchase receipts and email order confirmations.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath stools and contact Signature Hardware for a full refund. Signature Hardware is contacting purchasers directly about the recall.
Signature Hardware has received one report that a leg of the bath stool bent and broke during use and one additional report that the legs of the bath stool bent in after use. No injuries have been reported.
Online exclusively at www.signaturehardware.com between October 2013 and July 2019 for about $250.
Clawfoot Supply LLC, d/b/a Signature Hardware, of Erlanger, Ky.
