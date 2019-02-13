Shop LC Recalls Disco Ball LED Light Due to Burn and Fire Hazards (Recall Alert)

The battery can overheat while charging, posing burn and fire hazards.
Shop LC toll-free at 877-899-0078 anytime or online at www.ShopLC.com and click Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recall includes the Shop LC Rechargeable Party Disco LED Light, measuring 36 by 7 inches with Solar Panel and 2 Pin Plug Power Cord. The lights were sold in golden, blue, gray, and black. Only the item numbers listed below are involved in this recall.
|
Item Number
|
Product Name
|
3076766
|
Golden Rechargeable Party Disco LED Light with Solar Panel and 2 Pin Plug Power Cord
|
3094706
|
Blue Rechargeable Party Disco LED Light with Solar Panel and 2 Pin Plug Power Cord
|
3076768
|
Gray Rechargeable Party Disco LED Light with Solar Panel and 2 Pin Plug Power Cord
|
3076767
|
Black Rechargeable Party Disco LED Light with Solar Panel and 2 Pin Plug Power Cord
Consumers should immediately unplug the recalled light and contact Shop LC for return instructions to receive a full refund. Shop LC will provide a free shipping label to purchasers. Refunds will be processed in the same format as the original payment method. Shop LC is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Shop LC has received five reports of the LED lights overheating while plugged in and charging, including one report of minor burns.
Shop LC television networks airing on DirecTV channels 75 and 226, Dish Network channels 274 and 225, AT&T channels 399 and 1399, Verizon channel 159, Comcast, Cox, Time Warner, Charter, Roku, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and online at www.shoplc.com from November 2018 through November 2018 for about $10.
Zhangjiang Dongchen Electric Co., of Ningbo, China
The Jewelry Channel Inc., dba Shop LC, of Austin, Texas
