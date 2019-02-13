  1. Home
Shop LC Recalls Disco Ball LED Light Due to Burn and Fire Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Rechargeable Party Disco LED Light with Solar Panel
Hazard:

The battery can overheat while charging, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 13, 2019
Units:
About 5,000
Consumer Contact:

Shop LC toll-free at 877-899-0078 anytime or online at www.ShopLC.com and click Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall includes the Shop LC Rechargeable Party Disco LED Light, measuring 36 by 7 inches with Solar Panel and 2 Pin Plug Power Cord. The lights were sold in golden, blue, gray, and black. Only the item numbers listed below are involved in this recall.

 

Item Number

Product Name

3076766

Golden Rechargeable Party Disco LED Light with Solar Panel and 2 Pin Plug Power Cord

3094706

Blue Rechargeable Party Disco LED Light with Solar Panel and 2 Pin Plug Power Cord

3076768

Gray Rechargeable Party Disco LED Light with Solar Panel and 2 Pin Plug Power Cord

3076767

Black Rechargeable Party Disco LED Light with Solar Panel and 2 Pin Plug Power Cord

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug the recalled light and contact Shop LC for return instructions to receive a full refund. Shop LC will provide a free shipping label to purchasers. Refunds will be processed in the same format as the original payment method. Shop LC is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Shop LC has received five reports of the LED lights overheating while plugged in and charging, including one report of minor burns.

Sold At:

Shop LC television networks airing on DirecTV channels 75 and 226, Dish Network channels 274 and 225, AT&T channels 399 and 1399, Verizon channel 159, Comcast, Cox, Time Warner, Charter, Roku, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and online at www.shoplc.com from November 2018 through November 2018  for about $10. 

 
Manufacturer(s):

Zhangjiang Dongchen Electric Co., of Ningbo, China

Importer(s):

The Jewelry Channel Inc., dba Shop LC, of Austin, Texas

Distributor(s):

The Jewelry Channel Inc., dba Shop LC, of Austin, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-725
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

