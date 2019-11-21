SCARPA North America Recalls Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard

The ski boot shell can crack, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to the consumer.
SCARPA toll-free at 866-998-2895 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@scarpa.com, or online at www.scarpa.com and click on “Fall 2017 Maestrale RS and Maestrale Ski Boot Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Fall 2017 Maestrale RS and Maestrale Men’s Ski Boots. The Maestrale style numbers are #12047/501.1 and can be identified by their orange color, and the “SCARPA” name on lower-outside shell and “Maestrale” model name on upper/outside cuff. The Maestrale RS style numbers are #12046/501.1 and can be identified by their white, black and lime color, and the “SCARPA” name on lower-outside shell and “Maestrale RS” model name on upper/outside cuff.
|
UPC_EAN
|
Style Number
|
Description
|
VendorSKU
|
Color
|
Size2
|
666898700837
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-24.5
|
White/Black/Lime
|
24.5
|
666898700844
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-25.0
|
White/Black/Lime
|
25
|
666898700851
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-25.5
|
White/Black/Lime
|
25.5
|
666898700868
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-26.0
|
White/Black/Lime
|
26
|
666898700875
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-26.5
|
White/Black/Lime
|
26.5
|
666898700882
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-27.0
|
White/Black/Lime
|
27
|
666898700899
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-27.5
|
White/Black/Lime
|
27.5
|
666898700905
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-28.0
|
White/Black/Lime
|
28
|
666898700912
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-28.5
|
White/Black/Lime
|
28.5
|
666898700929
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-29.0
|
White/Black/Lime
|
29
|
666898700936
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-29.5
|
White/Black/Lime
|
29.5
|
666898700943
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-30.0
|
White/Black/Lime
|
30
|
666898700950
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-30.5
|
White/Black/Lime
|
30.5
|
666898700967
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-31.0
|
White/Black/Lime
|
31
|
666898700974
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-31.5
|
White/Black/Lime
|
31.5
|
666898700981
|
12046/501.1
|
MAESTRALE RS (F17)
|
12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-32.0
|
White/Black/Lime
|
32
|
666898700455
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-24.5
|
Orange
|
24.5
|
666898700462
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-25.0
|
Orange
|
25
|
666898700479
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-25.5
|
Orange
|
25.5
|
666898700486
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-26.0
|
Orange
|
26
|
666898700493
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-26.5
|
Orange
|
26.5
|
666898700509
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-27.0
|
Orange
|
27
|
666898700516
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-27.5
|
Orange
|
27.5
|
666898700523
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-28.0
|
Orange
|
28
|
666898700530
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-28.5
|
Orange
|
28.5
|
666898700547
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-29.0
|
Orange
|
29
|
666898700554
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-29.5
|
Orange
|
29.5
|
666898700561
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-30.0
|
Orange
|
30
|
666898700578
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-30.5
|
Orange
|
30.5
|
666898700585
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-31.0
|
Orange
|
31
|
666898700592
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-31.5
|
Orange
|
31.5
|
666898700608
|
12047/501.1
|
MAESTRALE (F17)
|
12047/501.1-Orng-32.0
|
Orange
|
32
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ski boots and contact SCARPA for instructions on returning the boot to receive a free boot shell repair. SCARPA is contacting all known purchasers directly.
SCARPA has received 605 reports of boot shells cracking. No injuries have been reported.
Authorized SCARPA dealers and outdoor stores nationwide and online at www.scarpa.com from August 2017 through August 2019 for $700 for the Maestrale model and $800 for the Maestrale RS model.
Calzaturificio S.C.A.R.P.A. S.P.A., of Italy
SCARPA North America Inc., of Boulder, Colo.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800