  1. Home
  2. Recalls

SCARPA North America Recalls Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Maestrale RS and Maestrale Men’s Ski Boots
Hazard:

The ski boot shell can crack, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to the consumer.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
November 21, 2019
Units:
About 4,200 (in addition, 1,200 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

SCARPA toll-free at 866-998-2895 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@scarpa.com, or online at www.scarpa.com and click on “Fall 2017 Maestrale RS and Maestrale Ski Boot Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Fall 2017 Maestrale RS and Maestrale Men’s Ski Boots. The Maestrale style numbers are #12047/501.1 and can be identified by their orange color, and the “SCARPA” name on lower-outside shell and “Maestrale” model name on upper/outside cuff. The Maestrale RS style numbers are #12046/501.1 and can be identified by their white, black and lime color, and the “SCARPA” name on lower-outside shell and “Maestrale RS” model name on upper/outside cuff.

UPC_EAN

Style Number

Description

VendorSKU

Color

Size2

666898700837

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-24.5

White/Black/Lime

24.5

666898700844

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-25.0

White/Black/Lime

25

666898700851

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-25.5

White/Black/Lime

25.5

666898700868

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-26.0

White/Black/Lime

26

666898700875

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-26.5

White/Black/Lime

26.5

666898700882

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-27.0

White/Black/Lime

27

666898700899

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-27.5

White/Black/Lime

27.5

666898700905

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-28.0

White/Black/Lime

28

666898700912

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-28.5

White/Black/Lime

28.5

666898700929

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-29.0

White/Black/Lime

29

666898700936

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-29.5

White/Black/Lime

29.5

666898700943

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-30.0

White/Black/Lime

30

666898700950

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-30.5

White/Black/Lime

30.5

666898700967

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-31.0

White/Black/Lime

31

666898700974

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-31.5

White/Black/Lime

31.5

666898700981

12046/501.1

MAESTRALE RS (F17)

12046/501.1-WhtBlkLim-32.0

White/Black/Lime

32

666898700455

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-24.5

Orange

24.5

666898700462

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-25.0

Orange

25

666898700479

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-25.5

Orange

25.5

666898700486

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-26.0

Orange

26

666898700493

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-26.5

Orange

26.5

666898700509

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-27.0

Orange

27

666898700516

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-27.5

Orange

27.5

666898700523

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-28.0

Orange

28

666898700530

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-28.5

Orange

28.5

666898700547

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-29.0

Orange

29

666898700554

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-29.5

Orange

29.5

666898700561

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-30.0

Orange

30

666898700578

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-30.5

Orange

30.5

666898700585

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-31.0

Orange

31

666898700592

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-31.5

Orange

31.5

666898700608

12047/501.1

MAESTRALE (F17)

12047/501.1-Orng-32.0

Orange

32

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ski boots and contact SCARPA for instructions on returning the boot to receive a free boot shell repair. SCARPA is contacting all known purchasers directly.   

Incidents/Injuries:

SCARPA has received 605 reports of boot shells cracking. No injuries have been reported.

 

Sold At:

Authorized SCARPA dealers and outdoor stores nationwide and online at www.scarpa.com from August 2017 through August 2019 for $700 for the Maestrale model and $800 for the Maestrale RS model.

Manufacturer(s):

Calzaturificio S.C.A.R.P.A.  S.P.A., of Italy

Importer(s):

SCARPA North America Inc., of Boulder, Colo.

Manufactured In:
Italy
Recall number:
20-029
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

United National Closeout Stores Recalls Isometric Exercise Devices Due to Projectile Hazard; Devices Sold at Burlington Stores After 2014 Recall
Mystery Ranch Recalls Holsters for Semi-Automatic Handguns Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Federal Cartridge Recalls Blackhawk Gun Holsters Due to Injury Hazard
Soft Play Recalls Spider Climb Playground Climbers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
fluidfreeride Recalls Mercane WideWheel Electric Scooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)