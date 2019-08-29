Sandoz Recalls Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe Prescription Drug Bottles Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Closure Requirements

The prescription drug packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if swallowed by children.
Sandoz at 800-525-8747 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday or online at www.us.sandoz.com and click on “Patients and Customers” then “Product Safety Notices.”
Recall Details
This recall involves bottles of prescription medications Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe from Sandoz with certain lot numbers. The recalled bottles have “Sandoz,” the name of the medication, dosage, and NDC on the front of the bottle labels and the lot number and expiration date on the side of the bottle labels. The recall includes the following:
|
Recalled Prescription Drugs
|
NDC Numbers
|
Lot Numbers
|
Expiration Date
|
Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets
|
0781-5690-31
|
JE4491
|
Aug-2020
|
30 count bottle
|
JE4492
|
Aug-2020
|
JE4493
|
Aug-2020
|
JE4495
|
Aug-2020
|
JG0308
|
Sep-2020
|
JG0310
|
Sep-2020
|
JG0311
|
Sep-2020
|
JG0312
|
Sep-2020
|
JG5061
|
Sep-2020
|
JG5063
|
Sep-2020
|
JK8921
|
Oct-2020
|
JK8922
|
Oct-2020
|
JK8923
|
Oct-2020
|
JK8924
|
Oct-2020
|
JL5535
|
Oct-2020
|
JM2253
|
Oct-2020
|
JM2254
|
Oct-2020
|
JM2255
|
Oct-2020
|
JM2257
|
Oct-2020
|
JM2258
|
Oct-2020
|
JM2259
|
Oct-2020
|
JM5986
|
Oct-2020
|
JM5987
|
Oct-2020
|
Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets
|
0781-5690-92
|
JE4481
|
Aug-2020
|
90 count bottle
|
JG0249
|
Sep-2020
|
JK8989
|
Oct-2020
|
JN0764
|
Jan-2021
|
Losartan Potassium 50mg Tablets
|
0781-5701-31
|
HV9471
|
Feb-2020
|
30 count bottle
Consumers should immediately secure the medications to keep them out of the sight and reach of children and contact Sandoz for a free replacement child resistant bottle cap. Once the medication is secured, consumers can continue to use the medication as directed.
None Reported
Clinics and pharmacies nationwide as a prescribed medicine from July 2018 through August 2019. The container was included in the price of the medication, which varied based on quantities prescribed, health insurance terms and other factors.
Sandoz Inc., of Princeton, N.J.
