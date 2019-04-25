Ruggable Recalls Shag Rugs Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard (Recall Alert)

The rug’s shag cover fails to meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.
Ruggable toll-free at 877-721-9254 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at product.recall@ruggable.com or online at www.ruggable.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page under Help for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves three models of Ruggable-brand area rugs: the shag vintage crème, the shag ivory and the luxury shag white. The two-piece rugs measure about 5 feet by 7 feet. The top shag rug cover is made of furry yarn and the bottom piece is an anti-slip floor pad. The shag rug cover was also sold separately. Ruggable, 100% Acrylic face fiber content and “Made in China” are printed on a label on the underside of the product
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rugs and contact Ruggable for instructions on how to receive a full refund of the purchase price or a free replacement rug cover, including shipping. Ruggable is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Online through Ruggable.com, Amazon.com, Americanartdecor.com, Overstock.com and Wayfair.com from July 2018 through January 2019 for about $200.
Ruggable LLC, of Gardena, Calif., and Masterpiece Art Gallery Inc., dba Crystal Art Gallery, of Vernon, Calif.
