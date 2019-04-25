  1. Home
Ruggable Recalls Shag Rugs Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Ruggable shag area rugs
Hazard:

The rug’s shag cover fails to meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
April 25, 2019
Units:
About 6,200
Consumer Contact:

Ruggable toll-free at 877-721-9254 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at product.recall@ruggable.com or online at www.ruggable.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page under Help for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves three models of Ruggable-brand area rugs: the shag vintage crème, the shag ivory and the luxury shag white. The two-piece rugs measure about 5 feet by 7 feet. The top shag rug cover is made of furry yarn and the bottom piece is an anti-slip floor pad. The shag rug cover was also sold separately. Ruggable, 100% Acrylic face fiber content and “Made in China” are printed on a label on the underside of the product

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rugs and contact Ruggable for instructions on how to receive a full refund of the purchase price or a free replacement rug cover, including shipping. Ruggable is contacting all known purchasers directly.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online through Ruggable.com, Amazon.com, Americanartdecor.com, Overstock.com and Wayfair.com from July 2018 through January 2019 for about $200.

Importer(s):

Ruggable LLC, of Gardena, Calif., and Masterpiece Art Gallery Inc., dba Crystal Art Gallery, of Vernon, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-741
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise