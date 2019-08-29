  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Rite Aid Recalls Folding Patio Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Folding patio chairs
Hazard:

The chair frame can bend causing the user to fall, posing a risk of injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 29, 2019
Units:
About 18,800
Consumer Contact:

Rite Aid at 800-748-3243 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, or online at www.riteaid.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page under Customer Care for more information

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two folding, metal framed patio chairs with padded seats. The chairs were sold in tan and gray. The chairs measure about 24 inches long by 22 inches wide by 37 inches high. UPC number 011822956628 and item number 9043325-MMXIX are printed on the packaging of the tan chair. UPC number 011822952361 and item number 9044998-MMXIX are printed on the packaging of the gray chair.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Rite Aid store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of chairs bending unexpectedly, including one report of a minor bruise and one laceration injury.

Sold At:

Rite Aid stores nationwide and online at RiteAid.com from February 2019 through June of 2019 for about $30

Manufacturer(s):

Zhejiang Sains Outdoor Products Co., Ltd.., of China

Importer(s):

Rite Aid, of Camp Hill, Pa.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-193
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Rite Aid Recalls Folding Patio Chairs Due to Fall Hazard
Kirkland’s Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
The Boppy Company Recalls Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories Due to Suffocation Hazard
Factory Direct Wholesale Recalls Folding Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard
Levolor Recalls Custom Cellular Shades Due to Strangulation Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)