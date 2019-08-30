  1. Home
  2. Recalls

RH Recalls Children’s Chairs and Stools Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Ban

Name of product:
Children’s chairs and stools
Hazard:

Paint on the chairs and stools contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 30, 2019
Units:
About 3,200 (In addition, about 180 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

RH at 800-816-0969 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com, or online at www.restorationhardware.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Vintage Steel Play Chairs and Stools sold in distressed red under the following model names: “Play Chair”, “Tall Play Chair”, “Play Stool”, “Tall Play Stool” and “Step Stool”. The chairs have a curved, tubular back frame and a single vertical slat with an embossed seat. The stools have a curved frame and an embossed seat with a hand grip. “Made in India” and one of the following SKU numbers are printed on a green label located under the chair seat or stool step: 103480DRED (play chair); 103481DRED (tall play chair); 103521DRED (tall play stool); 103522DRED (play stool); and 111081DRED (step stool).

 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs and stools, place them away from children and contact RH for a full refund for the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

RH Baby & Child, RH Teen stores, RH warehouses and RH outlets nationwide and online at www.rhbabyandchild.com and www.rhteen.com from October 2012 through May 2019 for between $40 and $130.

Importer(s):

RH, US LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
19-197
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Rite Aid Recalls Folding Patio Chairs Due to Fall Hazard
Kirkland’s Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
The Boppy Company Recalls Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories Due to Suffocation Hazard
Factory Direct Wholesale Recalls Folding Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard
Levolor Recalls Custom Cellular Shades Due to Strangulation Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)