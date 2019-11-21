  1. Home
RESURRECTIONbeauty Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Wintergreen 100 Percent Pure Essential Oil
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
November 21, 2019
Units:
About 270
Consumer Contact:

RESURRECTIONbeauty collect at 608-352-3270 from 9 a.m. to5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@resurrectionbeauty.com or online at www.resurrectionbeauty.com and click “Recall Alert” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves RESURRECTIONbeauty Wintergreen Essential Oil in amber glass 0.5-fluid-ounce dropper bottles. The bottles have a black cap and a green label with RESURRECTIONbeauty Wintergreen 100% Pure Essential Oil printed on the front. The UPC code 616913145877 is printed on the back of the product

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact RESURRECTIONbeauty for a free replacement child-resistant cap. All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Etsy.com, and Resurrectionbeauty.com from December 2015 through July 2019 for about $8.

Manufacturer(s):

RESURRECTIONbeauty, of Holmen, Wis.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-709
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

