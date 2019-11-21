RESURRECTIONbeauty Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.
RESURRECTIONbeauty collect at 608-352-3270 from 9 a.m. to5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@resurrectionbeauty.com or online at www.resurrectionbeauty.com and click “Recall Alert” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves RESURRECTIONbeauty Wintergreen Essential Oil in amber glass 0.5-fluid-ounce dropper bottles. The bottles have a black cap and a green label with RESURRECTIONbeauty Wintergreen 100% Pure Essential Oil printed on the front. The UPC code 616913145877 is printed on the back of the product
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact RESURRECTIONbeauty for a free replacement child-resistant cap. All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.
None reported
Online at Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Etsy.com, and Resurrectionbeauty.com from December 2015 through July 2019 for about $8.
RESURRECTIONbeauty, of Holmen, Wis.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800