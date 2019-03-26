  1. Home
Rechargeable Power Banks Recalled by Daniel M. Friedman & Associates Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Universal rechargeable power banks
Hazard:

The power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 26, 2019
Units:
About 170,500 (In addition, 6,900 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Daniel M. Friedman toll-free at 855-706-6500 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday,  e-mail at info@betseyjohnson.com or online at https://betseyjohnson.com and click on the “Voluntary Recall” button for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Universal Rechargeable Power Banks for use with smart phones and tablets. The recalled chargers came in a variety of colors and shapes, including a unicorn head, a cat with sunglasses, and a rainbow between two clouds.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Daniel M. Friedman & Associates to arrange to return the product for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the charger overheating including one report of a house fire causing up to $150,000 in property damage.  No injuries reported received.

Sold At:

Burlington, Kohl’s, Ross and other stores nationwide from November 2016 through January 2019 for about $25. 

Manufacturer(s):

Yiwu City Fuman Leather & Accessories Co., Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

 Daniel M. Friedman & Associates, a division of Steven Madden, Ltd. of Long Island City, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-090
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
