Rechargeable Power Banks Recalled by Daniel M. Friedman & Associates Due to Fire Hazard

The power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard
Daniel M. Friedman toll-free at 855-706-6500 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail at info@betseyjohnson.com or online at https://betseyjohnson.com and click on the “Voluntary Recall” button for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Universal Rechargeable Power Banks for use with smart phones and tablets. The recalled chargers came in a variety of colors and shapes, including a unicorn head, a cat with sunglasses, and a rainbow between two clouds.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Daniel M. Friedman & Associates to arrange to return the product for a full refund.
The firm has received three reports of the charger overheating including one report of a house fire causing up to $150,000 in property damage. No injuries reported received.
Burlington, Kohl’s, Ross and other stores nationwide from November 2016 through January 2019 for about $25.
Yiwu City Fuman Leather & Accessories Co., Ltd., of China
Daniel M. Friedman & Associates, a division of Steven Madden, Ltd. of Long Island City, N.Y.
