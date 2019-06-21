Ranee’s Recalls Women’s Beach Cover-ups Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

The women’s beach cover-up fails to meet the flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.
Ranee’s toll-free at 888-266-0941 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday email at ranees2@aol.com or online at www.ranees.miami and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ranee’s 100% viscose sheer beach and pool tunic styled cover-up. The cover-up is tan and cream in color. The neckline, arm openings and front hem of the cover-up are embellished with gold sequins and tan thread. The neck label states “Ranee’s.” The cover-up was sold in size XXL.
Consumers should immediately stop using the beach cover-ups and contact Ranee’s for a full refund.
None reported
Ranee’s retail location in Miami from August 2015 through April 2019 for about $40.
Ranee’s, of Miami, Fla.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800