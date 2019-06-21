  1. Home
Ranee’s Recalls Women’s Beach Cover-ups Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Women’s beach cover-ups
Hazard:

The women’s beach cover-up fails to meet the flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 21, 2019
Units:
About 55
Consumer Contact:

Ranee’s toll-free at 888-266-0941 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday email at ranees2@aol.com or online at www.ranees.miami and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ranee’s 100% viscose sheer beach and pool tunic styled cover-up. The cover-up is tan and cream in color. The neckline, arm openings and front hem of the cover-up are embellished with gold sequins and tan thread. The neck label states “Ranee’s.” The cover-up was sold in size XXL. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the beach cover-ups and contact Ranee’s for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Ranee’s retail location in Miami from August 2015 through April 2019 for about $40.

Importer(s):

Ranee’s, of Miami, Fla.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
19-142
