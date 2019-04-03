  1. Home
Quality Bicycle Products Recalls Bicycles Due To Injury Hazard

NOTE: This recall was previously announced independently on January 15, 2019 by the firm due to the government furlough.

Name of product:
Salsa Warbird and Vaya bicycles
Hazard:

The bicycle’s fork legs can break, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 3, 2019
Units:
About 1,900
Consumer Contact:

Quality Bicycle Products toll-free at 877-774-6208 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or visit www.salsacycles.com click on “Safety and Support” then “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all 2019 Salsa Warbird Carbon series bicycles and framesets, including Ultegra Di2, Force 1, 105, Apex 1, and Tiagra bicycles and all 2019 Salsa Vaya 105 bicycles and framesets. The model name is printed on the frame of the bicycles. The bicycles are sold in a variety of different colors and sizes.

Item Number Range

Product Name

BK0465 - BK0471

2019 Salsa Warbird Carbon Ultegra Di2

BK0472 - BK0478

2019 Salsa Warbird Carbon Force 1

BK0479 -BK0485

2019 Salsa Warbird Carbon 105

BK0486 - BK0492

2019 Salsa Warbird Carbon Apex 1

BK0493 - BK0499

2019 Salsa Warbird Carbon Tiagra

FM7480 - FM7486

2019 Salsa Warbird Carbon Frameset

BK6926 – BK6937

2019 Salsa Vaya 105

FM1016 – FM1018

2019 Salsa Vaya Frameset

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles, contact Quality Bicycle Products, and return the recalled Salsa Warbird or Vaya bicycles to the retailer where purchased for free installation of a replacement fork.

Incidents/Injuries:

Quality Bicycle Products has received two reports of forks breaking with one injury of minor scratches reported.

Sold At:

Specialty bicycle retailers nationwide from September 2018 through November 2018. The Salsa Warbird sold between $2,000 and $5,400 and the Vaya sold between $1,000 and $2,000.

Importer(s):

Quality Bicycle Products, Bloomington, Minn.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
19-097
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
