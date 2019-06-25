QTOP USA Recalls LED Work Light Replacement Bulbs Due to Fire Hazard

The LED replacement bulbs can overheat due to an electrical malfunction, posing a fire hazard.
QTOP USA at 800-859-0889 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.qtoplighting.com and click on the “Contact Us” tab for more information or email at info@qtoplighting.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves QTOP WL100 and WL300R LED work lamps/LED Heavy Duty Rough Service bulbs used in incandescent trouble lights. QTOP, the model/serial Numbers WL100 and WL 300R, and date codes 1902/0518 can be found on the top at the back side of the bulb.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled LED replacement bulbs, discard them and contact QTOP USA for instructions on receiving a full refund.
QTOP has received five incidents of smoking and fire from the LED bulbs. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Econ O Line Products and Orgill Dealer Market trade shows from October 2017 through July 2018 for about $20.
Ningbo QTOP IMP & EXP CO. LTD , of China
QTOP USA INC., of Artesia, Calif.
