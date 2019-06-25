  1. Home
QTOP USA Recalls LED Work Light Replacement Bulbs Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
LED Work Light Replacement Bulbs
Hazard:

The LED replacement bulbs can overheat due to an electrical malfunction, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 25, 2019
Units:
About 5,600
Consumer Contact:

QTOP USA at 800-859-0889 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.qtoplighting.com and click on the “Contact Us” tab for more information or email at info@qtoplighting.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves QTOP WL100 and WL300R LED work lamps/LED Heavy Duty Rough Service bulbs used in incandescent trouble lights. QTOP, the model/serial Numbers WL100 and WL 300R, and date codes 1902/0518 can be found on the top at the back side of the bulb.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled LED replacement bulbs, discard them and contact QTOP USA for instructions on receiving a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

QTOP has received five incidents of smoking and fire from the LED bulbs.  No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:

Econ O Line Products and Orgill Dealer Market trade shows from October 2017 through July 2018 for about $20.  

Manufacturer(s):

Ningbo QTOP IMP & EXP CO. LTD , of China

Importer(s):

QTOP USA INC., of Artesia, Calif.  

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-145
