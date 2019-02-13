PurpleAir Recalls Power Supply Units for Air Sensors Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The power supplies can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
PurpleAir LLC toll-free at 800-474-0696 from 9 am to 5 pm Mountain Time Monday through Friday, email at powersupplies@purpleair.com or online at www.purpleair.com/recall for more information.
This recall involves power supply units sold with PurpleAir PA-II and PA-II- SD air quality sensors with model number RKPO-UL052000C. The model number is located on the bottom side of the power adapter. The power adapters are black with a white label. They measure 4 inches long (including the mounting tabs) by 1-7/8 inches wide by 1-3/8 inches high. The air quality sensors are used outdoors by consumers to monitor air quality.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power supplies and contact PurpleAir for instructions on how to obtain a replacement power supply.
PurpleAir has received 27 reports of the recalled power supplies emitting sparks and/or smoke of which 18 are reports of property damage, including one report of a small apartment fire. No injuries have been reported.
Online at www.purpleair.com and as free giveaways in communities from October 2017 to August 2018 for about $230 to $260.
HK Anenerge Co., Ltd, of Guangdong Province, China
PowerStream Technology, of Orem, Utah
