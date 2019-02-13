  1. Home
  2. Recalls

PurpleAir Recalls Power Supply Units for Air Sensors Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
PowerStream Power Supply Units for Air Sensors
Hazard:

The power supplies can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
February 14, 2019
Units:
About 4,200 sold in the United States (in addition, about 172 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

PurpleAir LLC toll-free at 800-474-0696 from 9 am to 5 pm Mountain Time Monday through Friday, email at powersupplies@purpleair.com or online at www.purpleair.com/recall for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves power supply units sold with PurpleAir PA-II and PA-II- SD air quality sensors with model number RKPO-UL052000C. The model number is located on the bottom side of the power adapter. The power adapters are black with a white label. They measure 4 inches long (including the mounting tabs) by 1-7/8 inches wide by 1-3/8 inches high.  The air quality sensors are used outdoors by consumers to monitor air quality.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power supplies and contact PurpleAir for instructions on how to obtain a replacement power supply.

Incidents/Injuries:

PurpleAir has received 27 reports of the recalled power supplies emitting sparks and/or smoke of which 18 are reports of property damage, including one report of a small apartment fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at www.purpleair.com and as free giveaways in communities from October 2017 to August 2018 for about $230 to $260.  

Manufacturer(s):

HK Anenerge Co., Ltd, of Guangdong Province, China

Importer(s):

PowerStream Technology, of Orem, Utah

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-064
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Navien Recalls Tankless Water Heaters and Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
dormakaba USA Recalls Stanley Commercial Hardware Locksets Due to Risk of Entrapment in an Emergency
White-Rodgers Recalls Thermostats Due to Fire Hazard
Foremost Recalls Shower Doors and Panels Due to Injury and Impact Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Seabreeze International Recalls Bathroom Heaters Due to Fire Hazard