Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

NOTE: This recall was previously announced on January 9, 2019 independently by the firm due to the government furlough.
The brakes can fail, posing crash and injury hazards.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Product Safety Recalls page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls
Recall Details
This recall involves Model Year 2019 RZR XP Turbo S recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs), with model numbers Z19VPL92AK, Z19VPL92AR, Z19VPL92BK, Z19VPL92BR. The vehicles were sold in blue and red. The vehicles have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grill, along the bottom edge of the passenger compartment and on the rear light assembly; “TURBO S” on the front fenders and “POLARIS RZR” on the rear fenders. The vehicle identification number (VIN) and model number can be found on a label affixed to the vehicle frame in the left front wheel well.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all registered owners directly.
Polaris has received 11 reports of brake failures, resulting in one crash and one rollover incident. No injuries have been reported.
Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2017 through January 2019 for about $28,400.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800