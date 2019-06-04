  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

NOTE: This recall was previously announced on January 9, 2019 independently by the firm due to the government furlough.

Name of product:
Model Year 2019 Polaris RZR XP 4 Turbo S recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

The brakes can fail, posing crash and injury hazards.

 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 4, 2019
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Product Safety Recalls page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2019 RZR XP Turbo S recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs), with model numbers Z19VPL92AK, Z19VPL92AR, Z19VPL92BK, Z19VPL92BR. The vehicles were sold in blue and red. The vehicles have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grill, along the bottom edge of the passenger compartment and on the rear light assembly; “TURBO S” on the front fenders and “POLARIS RZR” on the rear fenders. The vehicle identification number (VIN) and model number can be found on a label affixed to the vehicle frame in the left front wheel well.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all registered owners directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received 11 reports of brake failures, resulting in one crash and one rollover incident. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2017 through January 2019 for about $28,400.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Importer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
19-749
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Polaris Recalls Recreational Off Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
DICK’S Sporting Goods Recalls Ethos Pull-Up Assist Due To Laceration Hazard
Revelate Designs Recalls Bicycle Seat Bags Due to Crash, Injury Hazards
Arctic Cat Recalls Textron Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)