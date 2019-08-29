Pearhead Recalls Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys Due To Choking Hazard

The recalled toys can break and create a sharp point, posing laceration and choking hazards to young children.
Pearhead collect at 718-422-0592 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email service@ubbiworld.com or online at www.ubbiworld.com and click on Product Recall for more details.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys. The toys are plastic with a big circle in the middle with an engraved smiley face attached to six smaller circles. The toys can be connected to one another. They were sold in a set of six pieces in red, orange, yellow, navy, blue, and green colors. They were also sold in an Ubbi Bath Toy Gift Set, which includes four sets of bath toys, including the Ubbi Connecting Bath Toy.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys away from children and return them to Pearhead for a full refund and a free replacement Ubbi Squeeze Bath Toy. Pearhead is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Pearhead received two reports of broken bath toys. No injuries have been reported.
buy buy BABY, Nordstrom, Bump Box and other specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and ubbiworld.com from January 2019 through August 2019 for about $8 for Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys and $40 for the Ubbi Bath Toy Gift Set.
Pearhead Inc., of New York
