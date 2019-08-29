  1. Home
Pearhead Recalls Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys Due To Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys
Hazard:

The recalled toys can break and create a sharp point, posing laceration and choking hazards to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
August 29, 2019
Units:
About 6,200
Consumer Contact:

Pearhead collect at 718-422-0592 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email service@ubbiworld.com or online at www.ubbiworld.com and click on Product Recall for more details.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys. The toys are plastic with a big circle in the middle with an engraved smiley face attached to six smaller circles. The toys can be connected to one another. They were sold in a set of six pieces in red, orange, yellow, navy, blue, and green colors. They were also sold in an Ubbi Bath Toy Gift Set, which includes four sets of bath toys, including the Ubbi Connecting Bath Toy.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys away from children and return them to Pearhead for a full refund and a free replacement Ubbi Squeeze Bath Toy. Pearhead is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Pearhead received two reports of broken bath toys. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

buy buy BABY, Nordstrom, Bump Box and other specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and ubbiworld.com from January 2019 through August 2019 for about $8 for Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys and $40 for the Ubbi Bath Toy Gift Set.

Importer(s):

Pearhead Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-195
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
