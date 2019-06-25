Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Patriot Pyrotechnics

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.
Bill’s Fireworks collect at 616-527-1337 anytime or email fireworks@casair.net for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 22 different consumer fireworks. The brand name, product name and the item number are printed on the outside wrapping of the firework.
|
Brand
|
Product Name
|
Item Number
|
Clown
|
Dog Rules 30 Shot Cake
|
PWF630
|
Clown
|
Bite Me 25 Shot Cake
|
CL2625
|
Clown
|
Buster Sword 100 Shot Cake
|
N/A
|
Clown
|
Echo Of Freedom 25 Shot Cake
|
BHL999T2
|
Clown
|
Man’s Best Friend Fireworks Cake
|
PWF680
|
Clown
|
No Fooling Around 130 Shot Cake
|
CL2330
|
Clown
|
Top Notch Fireworks Cake
|
BHL2064
|
Clown
|
Dog Don’t Stop Barking Artillery Shell 24 Pack
|
KK5032
|
Clown
|
Wonder of Galaxy 100 Shot Cake
|
CL2103
|
None listed
|
Horror Night Artillery 6 Pack
|
W5007
|
Thunder Star
|
American Hero 88 Shot Cake
|
CL2888
|
Thunder Star
|
Romantic Aliens 100 Shot Cake
|
N/A
|
Thunder Star
|
Three's A Charm Artillery Shell 6 Pack
|
5013B
|
Universal
|
Desperate Attempt 100 Shot Cake
|
UN2033
|
Universal
|
Monkey Business 100 Shot Cake
|
UN2101
|
Universal
|
Monkey Go Ape 100 Shot Cake
|
UN2100
|
Universal
|
Monkey’s Revenge 25 Shot Cake
|
BHL2126
|
Universal
|
Outcast 49 Shot Cake
|
QS2149
|
Universal
|
Godzilla Roars 36 Shot Cake
|
UN2566
|
Universal
|
Monkey Planet 100 Shot Cake
|
UN2102
|
Universal
|
1.25 inch Artillery shell 18 Pack
|
W5016B
|
Windmill
|
Double Nuts and Triple Ripples Artillery Shell 24 Pack
|
W5036B
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks for a full refund.
None reported
Exclusively at Patriot Pyrotechnics in Sheridan, Michigan from January 2017 through July 2018 for between $100 and $125.
Patriot Pyrotechnics LLC/Bill’s Fireworks, of Sheridan, Michigan
The Michigan State Fire Marshal’s office investigated these fireworks and worked with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to initiate this recall.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800