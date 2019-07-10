Office Depot Recalls Desks Due To Shock Hazard (Recall Alert)

The desk’s control box has an electrical issue resulting in reverse polarity, which could pose a shock hazard.
Office Depot at 800-949-9974 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.officedepot.com and click on Recall Notices at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Realspace Magellan Performance-Electric Height-Adjustable Desks. They were sold in espresso or cherry colors. The desks have the Office Depot SKU number 358370 (espresso) or 216230 (cherry) printed on a label located underneath the desk top. The desk’s control box is located under the desk on the right side and controls the desk’s upward and downward movements.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled desks and contact Office Depot to receive a free replacement control box with installation instructions. Office Depot is notifying purchasers directly.
None reported.
Office Depot stores in the United States and Puerto Rico and online at officedepot.com from April 1, 2017 through February 22, 2019 for about $500.
Office Depot, Inc., of Boca Raton, Fla.
N/A
