Office Depot Recalls Desks Due To Shock Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Realspace® Magellan Performance Electric Height-Adjustable Desks
Hazard:

The desk’s control box has an electrical issue resulting in reverse polarity, which could pose a shock hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 10, 2019
Units:
About 19,000
Consumer Contact:

Office Depot at 800-949-9974 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.officedepot.com and click on Recall Notices at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves  Realspace Magellan Performance-Electric Height-Adjustable Desks. They were sold in espresso or cherry colors. The desks have the Office Depot SKU number 358370 (espresso) or 216230 (cherry) printed on a label located underneath the desk top. The desk’s control box is located under the desk on the right side and controls the desk’s upward and downward movements. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled desks and contact Office Depot to receive a free replacement control box with installation instructions. Office Depot is notifying purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Office Depot stores in the United States and Puerto Rico and online at officedepot.com from April 1, 2017 through February 22, 2019 for about $500.

Importer(s):

Office Depot, Inc., of Boca Raton, Fla.

Distributor(s):

N/A

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
19-759
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

