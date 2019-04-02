  1. Home
Ocean Reef Recalls Neptune Space Integrated Diving Masks Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Neptune Space Integrated Diving Masks
Hazard:

The diving mask regulator can cause restricted airflow, posing an injury hazard to divers.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
April 2, 2019
Units:
About 1,000
Consumer Contact:

Ocean Reef at 800-922-1764 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., email at operator@oceanreefgroup.com or online at https://oceanreefgroup.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ocean Reef’s Neptune Space Integrated Diving Masks. The full face scuba masks come in a variety of colors and sizes. The masks have a bellows style face seal, molded from silicone rubber, uses a "spring profile" and sealing surface. The masks serial numbers are engraved on the mask housing. Consumers can look up their Ocean Reef mask’s serial number to see if it is affected by this recall at https://oceanreefgroup.com

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled diving masks and contact Ocean Reef for instructions on the return of their mask for a free replacement, or refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Diving stores nationwide and online at www.oceanreefgroup.mybigcommerce.com from March 2018 through November 2018 for between $700 and $1,600. 

Manufacturer(s):

Ocean Reef Inc., of San Marcos, Calif.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
19-095
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

