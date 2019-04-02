Ocean Reef Recalls Neptune Space Integrated Diving Masks Due to Injury Hazard

The diving mask regulator can cause restricted airflow, posing an injury hazard to divers.
Ocean Reef at 800-922-1764 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., email at operator@oceanreefgroup.com or online at https://oceanreefgroup.com and click on “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ocean Reef’s Neptune Space Integrated Diving Masks. The full face scuba masks come in a variety of colors and sizes. The masks have a bellows style face seal, molded from silicone rubber, uses a "spring profile" and sealing surface. The masks serial numbers are engraved on the mask housing. Consumers can look up their Ocean Reef mask’s serial number to see if it is affected by this recall at https://oceanreefgroup.com
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled diving masks and contact Ocean Reef for instructions on the return of their mask for a free replacement, or refund.
None reported
Diving stores nationwide and online at www.oceanreefgroup.mybigcommerce.com from March 2018 through November 2018 for between $700 and $1,600.
Ocean Reef Inc., of San Marcos, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800