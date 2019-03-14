O’Brien Watersports Recalls Water Skis Due to Injury Hazard

The skis can detach from the binding during a fall, allowing the ski to break, posing an injury hazard to the user
O’Brien Watersports at 800-662-7436 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or online at https://obrien.com and click on Recall for more information.
This recall involves O’Brien Performer Pro Combo Skis. These skis have a binding mounted to a plastic plate that is then mounted on the ski top. The skis were equipped with O’Brien’s X9 or Avid bindings, printed on the bindings, and an aluminum fin. O’Brien’s Performer Combo Skis, which are equipped with a plastic fin and O’Brien’s “X8” binding, are unaffected by this recall.
Item Number
Product Name
2111112
Performer Pro Combo Skis in black/gold
2121100
Performer Pro Combo Skis in red/white/yellow
2141102
Performer Pro Combo Skis in blue/green
2161102
Performer Pro Combo Skis in black/grey/yellow
2181104
Performer Pro Combo Skis in black/grey/yellow
Consumers should immediately stop using the Performer Pro Combo Skis and contact O’Brien Watersports for a store credit or a full refund.
O’Brien Watersports has received three reports of leg injuries from skis breaking or bindings pulling off the ski during falls while slalom skiing.
Overton’s and other watersports and sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from January 2011 to April 2018 for about $300.
Playmaker Co. Ltd. of Taichung, Taiwan, and CHN Mawei, Fuzhou Playmaker Co. Ltd. of Fujian, China
O’Brien Watersports Inc., of Snoqualmie, Wash.
