  1. Home
  2. Recalls

O’Brien Watersports Recalls Water Skis Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Performer Pro Combo water skis
Hazard:

The skis can detach from the binding during a fall, allowing the ski to break, posing an injury hazard to the user

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 14, 2019
Units:
About 3,560 (in addition, about 700 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

O’Brien Watersports at 800-662-7436 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or online at https://obrien.com and click on Recall for more information.  

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves O’Brien Performer Pro Combo Skis. These skis have a binding mounted to a plastic plate that is then mounted on the ski top. The skis were equipped with O’Brien’s X9 or Avid bindings, printed on the bindings, and an aluminum fin. O’Brien’s Performer Combo Skis, which are equipped with a plastic fin and O’Brien’s “X8” binding, are unaffected by this recall.

 

Item Number

Product Name

2111112

Performer Pro Combo Skis in black/gold

2121100

Performer Pro Combo Skis in red/white/yellow

2141102

Performer Pro Combo Skis in blue/green

2161102

Performer Pro Combo Skis in black/grey/yellow

2181104

Performer Pro Combo Skis in black/grey/yellow
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Performer Pro Combo Skis and contact O’Brien Watersports for a store credit or a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

O’Brien Watersports has received three reports of leg injuries from skis breaking or bindings pulling off the ski during falls while slalom skiing.

Sold At:

Overton’s and other watersports and sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from January 2011 to April 2018 for about $300.

Manufacturer(s):

Playmaker Co. Ltd. of Taichung, Taiwan, and CHN Mawei, Fuzhou Playmaker Co. Ltd. of Fujian, China

Importer(s):

O’Brien Watersports Inc., of Snoqualmie, Wash.

Distributor(s):

O’Brien Watersports Inc., of Snoqualmie, Wash.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan and China
Recall number:
19-083
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Weatherbeeta USA Recalls Riding Saddles Due to Fall Hazard
O’Brien Watersports Recalls Water Skis Due to Injury Hazard
Kawasaki USA Recalls Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak, Fire Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Arctic Cat Recalls Textron Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Arctic Cat Recalls Textron Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)