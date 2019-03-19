  1. Home
myStromer Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Stromer ST5 electric bicycles
Hazard:

 The bicycle stem can break, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 19, 2019
Units:
About 195
Consumer Contact:

myStromer at 800-819-4262 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at stem@stromerbike.com or online www.stromerbike.com and click on Recalls for more information

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Stromer ST5 pedal-assist electric bicycles. They were sold in a black or gray aluminum frame. The e-bikes have hydraulic disc brakes, an integrated lithium battery located inside the down tube, a motor on the rear hub and a three-button switch on the handlebars. Stromer is printed on the top tube of the bicycle frame and on the seat and chain guard. ST5 is printed on the downtube. Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) TBNST5S700SJA0001 through TBNST5S700SKF0065 is etched on the bottom of the right-side chainstay.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle and take it to an authorized Stromer dealer for a free repair. myStromer is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

myStromer has received one report of a stem breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Stromer authorized dealers nationwide from April 2018 through February 2019 for about $10,000.

Importer(s):

myStromerUSA Corp., dba Stromer, a subsidiary of myStromer AG, of Vista, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Switzerland
Recall number:
19-729
