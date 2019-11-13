Mystery Ranch Recalls Holsters for Semi-Automatic Handguns Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The retention strap can disconnect from the holster and allow the handgun to fall. If this this happens, the gun can unexpectedly discharge, posing a serious injury risk to consumers.
Mystery Ranch toll-free at 833-548-1999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, e-mail at customerservice@mysteryranch.com or online at www.mysteryranch.com and click on the Product Recall Alert banner at the bottom of the page for more information
Recall Details
This recall involves the Mystery Ranch Quick Draw Side Arm Holster – Semi-Auto holsters designed to be used with semi-automatic firearms. The holsters have a camel hypalon exterior, foam cushioning and a snap closure. Mystery Ranch; Date on Tracking Tag: 28 May, 2019; Bundle No.: 294411; Line: S-B and Inspection: M-V are printed on the tracking tag inside of the recalled holster. UPC number 888564163139 is printed on the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled holsters and contact Mystery Ranch for a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Mystery Ranch has received 42 reports of the strap disconnecting from the holster, including one report of the gun unexpectedly coming out of a holster. No injuries have been reported.
Al’s Sporting Goods, Archery Country, Bering’s, Bink’s Outfitters, Bull Basin Archery, Capital Sports, Farwest Sports, Gardenswartz Sporting Goods Archery, Pappas Trading Post, Rusted Moon Outfitters, Scheels, Shedhorn Sports, Trail Head Montana, and Wind River Outdoor Company nationwide and online at Al’s Sporting Goods, Archery Country, Bering’s, goHUNT.com, Mountain Archery, MysteryRanch.com, Scheels, Schnee’s, Shedhorn Sports, and TacticalGear.com from August 2019 through October 2019 for about $25.
Mystery Ranch Ltd., of Bozeman, Mont.
