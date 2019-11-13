  1. Home
Mystery Ranch Recalls Holsters for Semi-Automatic Handguns Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Quick Draw Side Arm Holster – Semi-Auto
Hazard:

The retention strap can disconnect from the holster and allow the handgun to fall. If this this happens, the gun can unexpectedly discharge, posing a serious injury risk to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 13, 2019
Units:
About 500
Consumer Contact:

Mystery Ranch toll-free at 833-548-1999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, e-mail at customerservice@mysteryranch.com or online at www.mysteryranch.com and click on the Product Recall Alert banner at the bottom of the page for more information

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Mystery Ranch Quick Draw Side Arm Holster – Semi-Auto holsters designed to be used with semi-automatic firearms. The holsters have a camel hypalon exterior, foam cushioning and a snap closure. Mystery Ranch; Date on Tracking Tag: 28 May, 2019; Bundle No.: 294411; Line: S-B and Inspection: M-V are printed on the tracking tag inside of the recalled holster. UPC number 888564163139 is printed on the packaging.        

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled holsters and contact Mystery Ranch for a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Mystery Ranch has received 42 reports of the strap disconnecting from the holster, including one report of the gun unexpectedly coming out of a holster. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Al’s Sporting Goods, Archery Country, Bering’s, Bink’s Outfitters, Bull Basin Archery, Capital Sports, Farwest Sports, Gardenswartz Sporting Goods Archery, Pappas Trading Post, Rusted Moon Outfitters, Scheels, Shedhorn Sports, Trail Head Montana, and Wind River Outdoor Company nationwide and online at Al’s Sporting Goods, Archery Country, Bering’s, goHUNT.com, Mountain Archery, MysteryRanch.com, Scheels, Schnee’s, Shedhorn Sports, and TacticalGear.com from August 2019 through October 2019 for about $25.

Importer(s):

Mystery Ranch Ltd., of Bozeman, Mont.

Manufactured In:
Philippines
Recall number:
20-708
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
