MW Company Recalls MOMO Quick Release Steering Wheel Adapters Due to Crash Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

Name of product:
MOMO Quick Release Steering Wheel Adapters for Race Cars
Hazard:

The steering wheel adapter’s quick release can activate inadvertently and cause the race car’s steering wheel to suddenly detach from its steering column while the vehicle is in motion, rendering the vehicle impossible to steer and posing a crash hazard and risk of serious injury and death to the driver.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 5, 2019
Units:
About 260
Consumer Contact:

MW Company at 800-749-6666 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@momousa.com or online at www.momo.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves MOMO Quick Release Steering Adapters for Race Cars available in all-black and in black-with-red. Steering wheel adapters of both color schemes each have “MOMO” printed in white at the top. The all-black recalled steering wheel adapters display model number QRMOMOBKBK, and the black-with-red recalled adapters display model number QRMOMOBKRD.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled steering wheel adapters and return them to MW Company for a full refund. Those who purchased the recalled steering wheel adapters directly from MW Company online will be contacted by the company.

Incidents/Injuries:

MW Company has received one report of the steering wheel adaptor’s quick release mechanism engaging inadvertently. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Some small retailers and online at www.momo.com, www.jegs.com, www.summitracing.com, www.ogracing.com, www.windingroad.com, www.hrpworld.com, www.jhpusa.com, www.ltbautosport.com, www.timmcamis.com, www,motorstate.com, www.carworx.pe, www.crowderscustomizing.com, www.enjukuracing.com, www.launchdistribution.com, ww.m2distributing.com, www.optionsauto.com, www.pegasusautoracing.com, www.parkhaus1.com, www.windingroad.com and www.winecountrymotorsports.com from July 2018 through May 2019 for about $375.

Distributor(s):

MW Company, of Kansas City, Mo.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-202
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

