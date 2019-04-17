  1. Home
MTD Recalls Lawn Mowers Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Craftsman M350 walk-behind lawn mowers
Hazard:

Sharp objects can pierce through the lawn mower’s collecting bag during use and strike a user or bystander, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 17, 2019
Units:
About 5,000
Consumer Contact:

Craftsman toll-free at 866-864-2949 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday or online www.mtdproducts.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Craftsman M350 walk-behind, gas-powered lawn mowers with model 12ABR2BK793. The 23-inch, red lawn mowers have a black collecting bag in the rear. Craftsman is printed on the top of the bag, the engine and the upper handle. The model number and date of manufacture 01/2019 can be found on a label located on the rear discharge door.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact an authorized Craftsman Service Center to arrange for a free repair. MTD is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at www.lowes.com from January 2019 through February 2019 for about $400.

Manufacturer(s):

MTD Products Inc of Cleveland, Ohio

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-737
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
