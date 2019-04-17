MTD Recalls Lawn Mowers Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s (Recall Alert)

Sharp objects can pierce through the lawn mower’s collecting bag during use and strike a user or bystander, posing an injury hazard to consumers.
Craftsman toll-free at 866-864-2949 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday or online www.mtdproducts.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Craftsman M350 walk-behind, gas-powered lawn mowers with model 12ABR2BK793. The 23-inch, red lawn mowers have a black collecting bag in the rear. Craftsman is printed on the top of the bag, the engine and the upper handle. The model number and date of manufacture 01/2019 can be found on a label located on the rear discharge door.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact an authorized Craftsman Service Center to arrange for a free repair. MTD is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at www.lowes.com from January 2019 through February 2019 for about $400.
MTD Products Inc of Cleveland, Ohio
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800