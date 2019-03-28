Midwest-CBK Recalls Baby Rattle Socks Due to Choking Hazard

Note: This recall was previously announced independently on January 24, 2019 by the firm due to the government furlough.
Small ornaments can detach from the socks, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Midwest-CBK at 800-394-4225 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email productrecovery@mwcbk.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves various styles of Midwest Gift brand Baby Rattle Socks - Perfect Pair. The socks are 100% cotton and have an animal or character sewn onto the toe of the socks, including a snowman, reindeer, whale, flamingo, tiger, or shark. The socks were sold in children’s sizes 0 to 12 months
Consumers should immediately take the recalled socks away from children and contact Midwest-CBK for a full refund.
Midwest-CBK has received one incident of the rattle detaching. No injuries have been reported.
Boutique gift stores nationwide from October 2017 through December 2018 for about $10.
Midwest-CBK, LLC, of Cannon Falls, Minn.
