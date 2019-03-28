  1. Home
Midwest-CBK Recalls Baby Rattle Socks Due to Choking Hazard

Note: This recall was previously announced independently on January 24, 2019 by the firm due to the government furlough.

Name of product:
Baby Rattle Socks
Hazard:

Small ornaments can detach from the socks, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 28, 2019
Units:
About 22,600 (in addition, about 2,600 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Midwest-CBK at 800-394-4225 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email productrecovery@mwcbk.com for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves various styles of Midwest Gift brand Baby Rattle Socks - Perfect Pair. The socks are 100% cotton and have an animal or character sewn onto the toe of the socks, including a snowman, reindeer, whale, flamingo, tiger, or shark. The socks were sold in children’s sizes 0 to 12 months

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled socks away from children and contact Midwest-CBK for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Midwest-CBK has received one incident of the rattle detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Boutique gift stores nationwide from October 2017 through December 2018 for about $10.

Importer(s):

Midwest-CBK, LLC, of Cannon Falls, Minn.

Distributor(s):

Midwest-CBK, LLC, of Cannon Falls, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-092
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
